Keene’s Craigardan connects art and agriculture

× Craigardan farm manger Megan Moody returns from tending the sheep and goats. A Brooklyn native, Moody is here at the Hurricane Road farm for a summer residency. Photo by Kim Dedam

KEENE — Once a pastoral sheep farm in the 1800s, Craigardan has renewed its calling to field and forest, agriculture, dirt and stone.

New garden areas are open and planted; a busy herd of sheep and goats bleat in the distance.

Founded as a non-profit farm, art and maker space last December by Barbara Tam and Michele Drozd, the property for many years was the residence of Tam’s late husband, a well-known potter, Paul Nowicki.

Set like a soft shelf against the forest, Craigardan fields press against the flanks of Jay Mountain Wilderness.

The property was originally owned by the Craig family, early residents of Keene, Drozd said in a recent interview.

“They named it Craigardan, Scottish for Rock Garden,” she said.

“Not only is it a true rocky garden, but the name acknowledges that we are bringing the farm back. Part of the venture is centered in the arts with a focus on ceramics. And we are combining that with an emphasis on art and food, a lecture series and agriculture.”

The farmhouse is open now, its rooms and meeting areas appointed with pottery and artwork.

In the kitchen, the farm staff and residents gathered around the countertops, preparing fresh foods for lunch.

“We’ve added agricultural programs in an academic pursuit of place-based internship opportunities,” Drodz said of the vision.

“Resident artists and writers come here to explore an art and agriculture focus, because of the local community and because of the nexus of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack mountains. We ‘re setting the stage with a little bit different focus on agriculture as culture.”

The concept for Craigardan has been in development for over a year.

Nowicki had reconfigured the farm as a ceramic arts with traditional workshops in 2002.

The expansion this year offers local and summertime residents new chances to get their hands in the earth, explore food, farm and settle in artistic retreat as well.

A new culinary barn, called the Applebarn, is a tribute to the farm’s blended goals.

With a full commercial kitchen and meeting space, the new barn is locally crafted post-and-beam.

Farm managers and residents had collected the morning’s eggs and quizzically rinsed one very robust and double-sized beauty in the stainless steel sink. It hardly fit in the egg carton.

Upstairs, in a loft, a weaving loom has settled directly in front of windows lined with yarns, facing the High Peaks.

The property is open to conferences amid everyday farm activities with an added focus on maker space.

“We are inviting local residents to visit and consider how they would like to come and use these spaces,” Drodz shared.

And hands-on, all Craigardan events here are open to the community. Programs in place offer for this summer provide two-week to nine-month residency options.

“Working on the farm, living on a farm, gathering food and cooking with it are part of the day-to-day experience.”

It is meant, Drodz said, to allow artists to become part of what is happening on the landscape, within the mountain fields, beside and between neat garden rows and flocks, as they explore areas of creative expression.

The views from Craigardan are living, breathing art, facing the lofty peaks around Porter.

Windows and decks built strategically in and around all of the buildings — the instruction centers and living space — are pointed toward the peak ridges rolled against the northern Adirondack sky.

Programs at the Keene farm’s new artistic center this summer are filling up with ceramics classes in the Studiohouse built beside a conical, wood-fired kiln. Inside, potters’ wheels face the mountains. A glazing shop sits like a pantry beside the indoor kiln.

The public, Drodz said, is invited to visit.

Clay Classes run June to November, and are in series on Monday and Wednesdays or on Tuesdays in batches of six classes.

Farm dinners, which include take-home dinnerware, are set for June 28, July 19 and August 30 for the price of a good meal.

The Applebarn Series, free and open to the public, is held on Friday evenings with guest speakers and resident talks, often music.

Workshops and courses provide exploration in cooking, philosophy, sculpture, herbalism, food justice, nutrition, ecology, economics and permaculture.

The Farmhouse Gallery and Farmstore is at 501 Hurricane Road, open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Information about the farm is available online at Craigardan.org

And anyone curious about the space who might like a tour of the new Applebarn, residence and maker areas can call Michele Drodz at 518-242-6535.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Applebarn Series: A conversation with artist-in-residence, Caitlyn Wright is scheduled for Friday, June 30, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wright is an emerging ceramic artist from Massachusetts and has been awarded this year’s Teaching Fellowship.

Workshop: Handbuilding pottery is an exciting alternative to using the potter’s wheel, and gives the artist a chance to experiment with form and texture. Events are scheduled for July 3 at 6 p.m. and July 19 at 8 p.m.

Playing in Earnest: A Life of W.H. Auden in Seven Songs. In this special lecture/performance, Aron Dunlap plays original musical settings of seven Auden lyrics and presents the life and thought of one of the great poets of the 20th century: Friday, July 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Perfect Your Stir Fry: Join Holistic Nutritionist and professionally trained chef Wynde Kate Reese as she shows you tricks of the trade to making the perfect stir fry: July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Applebarn Series: Meet the Makers: a Makerspace roundtable. We hear this word a lot lately, so what exactly is a Makerspace? Find out on July 14 at 5:30 p.m.