Keene budget sits within 1.02 percent tax levy cap increase

KEENE | Town councilors and Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. are working on final changes to the 2018 budget. With the final public workshop on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., the spending plan sits a few thousand dollars below the allowable tax-levy cap set this year by the state formula at 1.02 percent, according to Wilson.

The tentative tax levy last week was $1,727,056.63 with a total budget of $2,661,409.76, Wilson said.

“But we have some last minute personnel changes to address, so that may change somewhat,” he said.

The tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is not yet calculated.

But the 2018 budget does include a 3 percent pay increase for town employees.

Supervisor’s salary is proposed at $30,000; the superintendent of highways is proposed at $52,000; four members of the Town Council would earn $4,860.50 each; town justices would be paid $10,798 each and the town clerk/tax collector would be paid $25,027 next year.

“We are planning to lease a new highway truck and we did that without raising the highway budget,” Wilson said of the one big-ticket item planned for purchase next year.

“For Water District No. 2, though, we’ve got a very big expense in drilling a new well and refitting the pumping station,” he said.

This project is not included in the budget for next year, because estimates are not complete.

“We are going to have to do a Bond Anticipation Note on this and look for grant funding,” Wilson said of the upcoming water project.

Keene has set its public hearing on the budget for Nov. 14 at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Keene budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

Not yet calculated.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$2,714,798

Total tax levy:

$1,727,056.63 (tentative)

Total fund balance usage:

$200,000

Public hearing:

Nov. 14 at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Hall.