Keene Central fourth-graders present research project on Boquet River

Photo by Kim Dedam Henry Crowl, a Grade 4 student at Keene Central School, shows one of the data charts compiled by his class over months of research on the Boquet River. Photo by Kim Dedam Molly Riggins, 10, is one of the Grade 4 young scientists who conducted onsite research studies of chemical, biological and physical habitat of the Boquet River this past school year. Photo by Kim Dedam Grade 4 teacher Chad Filipski with several of his students as the group presented their findings from the Boquet River Research Project they completed this school year.

KEENE VALLEY | At the start of school this year, fourth-grade teacher Chad Filipski asked his students, “What kind of world do you want to live in?”

Their responses stood as a kind of hypothesis: no poverty; everyone has clean water; a clean environment; no more wars.

By last Friday, the answers were not just ideas or hope, they became skilled inquiry, built through months of study on the Boquet River.

Filipski’s class of some 17 students presented their answers and a host of data collected from the Split Rock Falls end of the Boquet to Willsboro Dam.

Their research looked at chemical analysis, biological count and physical habitat. They tested the wild Adirondack waterway for pH, nitrogen and phosphorous. They looking under rocks and stones and sunken logs, counting critters. They walked the river banks, searching for signs of erosion, pollution and vegetation.

The Boquet River Research Project grew from a one-day experience at Keene Central School with Filipski last year to a year-long multi-disciplinary study blending biology, geology, math, social studies, English, public speaking, art and even chemistry with theatre.

The project was a partnership between Keene Central School, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, AmeriCorps and Champlain Valley Outdoor Educators.

Science educators David Thomas-Train, of Keene Valley, and Elizabeth Lee, of Westport, who works with the museum, helped secure a $7,500 grant from the High Peaks Education Foundation for the program.

And through three seasons, fall, winter and spring, the young scientists repeated a series of experiments, each taking turn in every discipline.

They described research and results in a narrative, like a play almost, that brought to light their methods, experience and a little conversation with the river.

“Hey River, what’s three plus two?” their story began.

“Three plus two is five, that’s easy,” the River replied.

The river apparently knew how science and math provide reliable data and facts to tell its story.

Chemistry, the fourth graders said, can tell a lot about the rain and the river’s health.

On most days, the students reported, results for nitrate count was fair.

But the pH, tests for acid and base properties, was excellent.