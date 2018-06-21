Keene Central fourth-graders present research project on Boquet River

1 of 5
Henry Crowl, a Grade 4 student at Keene Central School, shows one of the data charts compiled by his class over months of research on the Boquet River.
Molly Riggins, 10, is one of the Grade 4 young scientists who conducted onsite research studies of chemical, biological and physical habitat of the Boquet River this past school year.
Grade 4 teacher Chad Filipski with several of his students as the group presented their findings from the Boquet River Research Project they completed this school year.
KEENE VALLEY | At the start of school this year, fourth-grade teacher Chad Filipski asked his students, “What kind of world do you want to live in?”
Their responses stood as a kind of hypothesis: no poverty; everyone has clean water; a clean environment; no more wars.
By last Friday, the answers were not just ideas or hope, they became skilled inquiry, built through months of study on the Boquet River.
Filipski’s class of some 17 students presented their answers and a host of data collected from the Split Rock Falls end of the Boquet to Willsboro Dam.
Their research looked at chemical analysis, biological count and physical habitat. They tested the wild Adirondack waterway for pH, nitrogen and phosphorous. They looking under rocks and stones and sunken logs, counting critters. They walked the river banks, searching for signs of erosion, pollution and vegetation.
The Boquet River Research Project grew from a one-day experience at Keene Central School with Filipski last year to a year-long multi-disciplinary study blending biology, geology, math, social studies, English, public speaking, art and even chemistry with theatre.
The project was a partnership between Keene Central School, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, AmeriCorps and Champlain Valley Outdoor Educators.
Science educators David Thomas-Train, of Keene Valley, and Elizabeth Lee, of Westport, who works with the museum, helped secure a $7,500 grant from the High Peaks Education Foundation for the program.
And through three seasons, fall, winter and spring, the young scientists repeated a series of experiments, each taking turn in every discipline.
They described research and results in a narrative, like a play almost, that brought to light their methods, experience and a little conversation with the river.
“Hey River, what’s three plus two?” their story began.
“Three plus two is five, that’s easy,” the River replied.
The river apparently knew how science and math provide reliable data and facts to tell its story.
Chemistry, the fourth graders said, can tell a lot about the rain and the river’s health.
On most days, the students reported, results for nitrate count was fair.
But the pH, tests for acid and base properties, was excellent.
Rivers do best, the kids said, between pH six and eight.
In the biological slate of tests, the students looked for living things and signs of living things.
They kicked mud into special nets and turned over ten rocks at each location, searching for intolerant macroinvertebrates or fairly intolerant macros.
If the river had more intolerant macros, they explained, it was a sign of good health, since “intolerant” macroinvertebrates cannot survive in polluted waters.
It was hard to find “macros” on cold days or when the water was high in springtime.
Mayfly larvae, crayfish with eggs, stoneflies are a few of the tiny creatures that live in the Boquet.
“When you look at data from the Boquet River, it looks pretty healthy,” the students report.
As for their third set of tests, physical habitat wasn’t about river’s muscles, they laughed.
Except sort of.
“A tree fell into the river recently and still has leaves on it. Is it good or bad for the river?” they asked.
The answer is it’s good: Fallen trees help create new habitat.
The Boquet’s physical habitat was graded for litter, signs of erosion, the pace of the river, stone sizes and water clarity.
Research done on Nov. 8, April 27 and May 30 showed changes by season.
“This river is looking good,” Keene’s fourth graders found.
“Now to convince everybody to keep it that way.”
Area scientists and teachers, like Michaela Glennon, of the Wildlife Conservation Society, Boquet River Association Board Member A.J. Longware, and Matt Whitney at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, asked questions at the end of the Grade 4 presentation.
Glennon asked if they had done tests at any other river locations.
And no, but one student had conducted several biology tests at Lake Everett Beach in Wilmington.
“If the physical habitat is different, than the test results might be different,” he said of the sandy beach area, quite unlike the silty soils under running water.
“Because you did this type of activity, do you think you would be more likely to go into a field of science?” Longware asked.
About half the class raised their hands: yes.
“Is this the best way to learn science?” she asked.
And all of the hands went up.
The class said they suppose test results might be different in the warmer months and one fourth grader plans to continue testing this summer.
The presentation was illustrated with huge charts full of data points, graphs and drawings.
Keene’s fourth graders earned a standing ovation first from the sixth grade class.
And then the auditorium full of friends, family and teachers also stood to applaud their work.
Keene’s Grade Four Boquet River Research Project included written poetry that students used to express their impression of the river:
“Keep It Clean”
By Molly Riggins
The Boquet River is moving very smoothly and softly
People watch it drift by
The mist is so clear as it rises from the water
The trees are tall
The rocks are big and small
So this is what happens
And this is how it looks
When you keep
The water clean