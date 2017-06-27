Keene Central graduates 10

× Keene Central’s Class of 2017 graduated on Saturday, June 24. Photo by Jill Lobdell

KEENE VALLEY — Josie Hough admitted to wondering what it might have been like to attend a larger school.

However, as the Class of 2017 valedictorian looked back on her time at Keene Central School along with her classmates at their June 24 commencement ceremony, Hough realized how important her time at Keene was.

“As a teenager, I often wished I attended a larger school,” Hough said. “But now, as I look back on all my years at KCS, I realize all the opportunities and chances I’ve been given that students at bigger schools could only dream of.”

The district, she said, has offered a sense of a close-knit community, filled with people who are always willing to lend a helping hand, “who really care about you and want you to succeed.”

Hough also said the student body had always had the unique opportunity to connect with teens around the world owing to their international exchange program.

“One of the highlights of my high school years at KCS has been the chance to learn about new and different cultures through the International Program,” Hough said. “Being able to meet new students from different countries is an honor and a valuable, lifetime experience.”

Having knowledge of different cultures and languages is essential, she said, noting her family has hosted three exchange students.

“I can say that I’d highly recommend it to other families, especially in their kids’ early high school years,” Hough said.

Salutatorian Elaina Smith said the most meaningful lesson has been the importance of respect, both towards yourself and others.

“If you respect yourself and respect others, you will go far in life,” Smith said. “It will come in handy when interacting with professors, employers and with others of different cultures and backgrounds.”

Members of the Keene Central School class of 2017 include Maeve Brammer, Ethan Giglinto, Elaina Smith, Henry Chaves, Josie Hough, Bailey Van Ness, Hanna Whitney, Maria Gates, Rory Riggins and Daria Venner.