Keene council approves shuttle van purchase

× Expand Photo/New York State Department of Environmental Conservation A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation map shows parking areas that surround Keene at both High Peaks and Sentinel wilderness areas. The town purchased a new passenger van to use in shuttling hikers from overflow parking at Marcy Field to the Garden. User fees for parking and the shuttle cover van expenses and pay for port-o-potties located at many of the parking lots around Keene.

KEENE | Elected officials in Keene approved the purchase a new 15-passenger van.

The vehicle will be used to shuttle hikers from overflow parking at Marcy Field back and forth from the Garden, a major High Peaks Wilderness trail hub.

According to Dec. 12 town meeting minutes, Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. opened the two sealed bids and the lowest price was $33,385 from Egglefield Ford in Elizabethtown.

Wilson said the shuttle is not equipped for handicapped access due to its function in getting hikers to mountain trails.

Councilors said the Garden shuttle vehicle has never been fitted for handicapped use in the past. And they compared the cost: Buying a handicapped van at $120,000 versus bids received nets a $90,000 difference in price.

Councilor Jerry Smith asked if the old shuttle bus would be repaired and used for area senior services, and the supervisor said it “may be, but could not keep going up and down the Garden Road.”

The council unanimously approved purchase of the new van from Egglefield Ford. The competing bid for a similar van from Marchese Ford came in slightly higher at $33,989, according to public meeting notes.

Parking and shuttle fees pay for the shuttle’s upkeep.

Last season, the Town of Keene charged $10, or $13 Canadian, per calendar day for parking at the Garden or for round-trip shuttle services from Marcy Field.

Town attendants staff the parking area from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The shuttle leaves about every half hour during summer and fall weekends.

Town employees and state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers monitor the Garden lot during the week.

Parking attendant and shuttle services began in Keene Valley years ago in response to illegal and unsafe parking by hikers.

The parking and shuttle fees also cover hourly wages for the attendants, maintenance of the van, operation of the van and for winter plowing at the Garden, Rooster Comb and Roaring Brook parking areas.

The funds raised also pay for port-o-potties at trailheads.

Wilson also provided a brief update on several parking-related changes proposed in the Sentinel Range Wilderness Unit Management Plan, which is now at DEC for final changes. The public comment period closed Dec. 22.