Keene council introduces new supervisor at Dec. meeting

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Keene Councilman and Acting Supervisor Paul Martin, standing at left, introduced Joe Pete Wilson Jr. who has been appointed by the board to begin serving a one-year unexpired term as supervisor.

KEENE — Transition of leadership here moved smoothly with interim Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. introduced at the December Town Council meeting.

Wilson takes office in January, but sat in with the board last week.

Former Supervisor Bill Ferebee was presented with a gift and many words of thanks by Councilman Paul Martin, who is acting supervisor until Jan. 3.

“We have all very much appreciated the leadership you gave,” Martin told Ferebee.

Ferebee and former Keene Supervisor Tom Both have each offered to help the board and incoming supervisor in any way needed. Both was also at the welcome meeting for Wilson’s formal introduction.

Martin said six candidates were interviewed for the position.

“We were really pleased so many people applied for the appointment,” he said, praising the Keene community.

“Really, any one of them could have done the job.”

Wilson Jr. takes over with several projects pending, including updates to the employee manual and ongoing work on town infrastructure.

But the community here is confident going forward.

“I think Joe Pete will do a great job,” Ferebee told the Sun before the meeting.

“I’ve had good connections with him when he worked for the college (North Country Community College). And has a very good team around him.”

KEENE APPROVES OIL TRAIN MORATORIUM

Keene’s Town Council also heard from a local advocacy group, Adirondack Mothers Out Front, who asked them to approve a resolution seeking moratorium on shipping Bakken oil in trains along Lake Champlain.

The board did vote to support a moratorium. The resolution passed with one dissenting vote from Councilman Jerry Smith.

Mothers Out Front organziers Stephanie Miller and Monique Weston shared a short film showing why the trains pose a threat to New York waterways, in particular the Hudson River south and Lake Champlain up here.

“The consequences of a derailment would be tragic,” Miller read the resolution aloud.

“At stake is the drinking water drawn from Lake Champlain for 145,000 people; the possible loss of life and property in Plattsburgh and in small towns near its shore, including their schools, playgrounds, homes, businesses, farms and churches.”

The crude oil is transported in thin skinned railcars designed to carry corn syrup, Weston explained.

Asked why Mothers Out Front are concerned when Keene is some miles inland from the tracks, the mothers said any spill or crash would involve first responders from all around Essex County, including Keene.

“The explosive nature of Bakken crude oil poses unacceptable danger to first responders and other emergency personnel,” their resolution says.

And the message they shared in the film suggests potential community devastation is calculated as collateral damage between points A and B with no economic benefit to the region.

Asked why he did not support the resolution, Smith said he believes the matter is better handled at a county level.

“I think our point is to raise awareness,” Weston explained of their approach to residents and leaders here.

Several Clinton County towns, including Plattsburgh, Champlain, Saranac, Beekmantown, Peru and the City of Burlington in Vermont have passed similar resolutions calling for protection in their communities.

The group is looking to address the Essex County Board of Supervisors and seek a similar resolution, Weston said.

“It’s hard to fathom how far the ripples (of any disaster) would go,” Martin said of potential derailment or explosion.

“It could destroy Lake Champlain for eons.”

Mothers Out Front is also looking to share their proposal with towns along the lake.

The farmland there, Miller said, is important to the economic and food system of the entire region.