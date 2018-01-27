Keene Fire Dept. reclaims siren

× Expand Photo courtesy Keene Volunteer Fire Department Keene Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel recently gathered for the official 2017 portrait.

KEENE | The fire siren blare blew from the new fire station here for the first time since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Keene Volunteer Fire Department built its new station after disaster tore the old one in half. They were able to salvage the siren. Irene had not blown it off or pulled it into Gulf Brook.

“It is the same one that we had. It was on the part of the building that remained. We had it refurbished,” Keene Fire Chief Jody Whitney said.

“It was in good working condition.”

The effort tops the six-year rebuilding process of the $2.4 million facility. Keene’s fire station is now placed on high ground beside Route 73.

The siren was installed near the end of November, the chief said.

That, too, came with a little help from local contractors and the local cable company.

“Northline Utilities really stepped up. They donated the pole and one of their guys came and installed it himself. It made it affordable,” Whitney said.

Northline Utilities LLC, an electrical contractor, is based in AuSable Forks.

The fire department expressed their thanks to the Keene Fire District, commissioners and Keene Valley Video, Wells Communication and all who worked to complete this important project.

Keene Valley Video is the town’s local cable and internet provider.

The siren is fully integrated with the Essex County Emergency Management Services (EMS) based in Lewis, New York.

Thus returns the community warning and alert signal, an old and familiar sound that blows at noon every day and on Tuesday’s around 7 p.m. with the weekly Essex County Emergency Services pager test.

It also blows when there is a fire or ambulance call nearby.

“The siren calls in members of the fire department and it also makes community members aware that there is something going on,” Whitney said, “warning residents and motorists alike that a fire or accident response is in active service.”

Keene Volunteer Fire Department provides fire response, emergency medical services, backcountry rescue and heavy rescue to the residents of the Town of Keene, and mutual aid to the Keene Valley Hose Co. and departments in the surrounding area.