Keene newcomers

× Five new exchange students have come to Keene Central School for the 2016/17 school year: Haialen Olabarrieta, Gabriel Belisario, Ryo Kobayashi, Kim Doan and Jacobo Ostos Bollman. Photo by Keith Lobdell

KEENE VALLEY | Around a desk in the library, Joy McCabe works with five students as the day begins at Keene Central School.

These five students have traveled thousands of miles to get to class, as they are taking part in the KCS foreign exchange student program, with two students coming from Spain and one each from Brazil, Japan and Vietnam.

McCabe said the students, who are enrolled as juniors, are relating well to their new surroundings and peers, joining in with different organizations a making themselves part of the community.

HAIALEN OLABARRIETA

“I like to do new things and have new experience,” said Olabarrieta, who comes to Keene from Spain. “I want to be an English teacher when I am older, and this is a chance for me to learn and explore the language more.”

She said her short time in Keene has been “fantastic.”

“Everyone here knows each other and I feel so comfortable here,” Olabarrieta said. “The people here are so nice and welcoming.”

GABRIEL BELISARIO

“I thought it would be great to go abroad and get a new experience,” said Belisario, from Brazil. “I wanted to go away from home and try something that would help my self esteem and confidence.”

Belisario has also enjoyed his experience in Keene.

“It is a small school and people are so nice and friendly,” he said. “All of the students here want you to be part of the group and it has been such a good experience.”

RYO KOBAYASHI

For Kobayashi, the exchange program offered a chance for him to return to the United States from Japan.

“I used to live in the United States in North Carolina,” he said. “I had a great time there so I wanted to come back. I wanted to have the chance to go away from home and grow my English language skills more.”

Kobayashi said he has enjoyed playing soccer and being part of the team.

“They have a nice field outside to play on,” he said. “It has been a good experience here.”

KIM DOAN

“The education here is better and I wanted to have the chance to experience more of the world,” Doan said.