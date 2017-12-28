Keene salt shed to help protect drinking water supply

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Town of Keene received funds through the North Country REDC for the creation of a new salt shed at the town highway complex.

KEENE — The Town of Keene will have a new salt shed thanks to the state Regional Economic Development Council (REDC).

The town has received $695,856 in funding through the REDC for the construction of a new salt shed at the town highway department.

“We wanted to build a facility that will keep our salt and sand-salt mix under cover and to prevent leaking into the ground water,” supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said. “We have room at the current highway garage and it will keep our operations nice and efficient.”

In the REDC award description, the current salt pile is located next to the well water source, which is corroded due to sodium chloride. The new storage shed will protest the water source, private wells and nearby streams and wetlands from runoff.

“Getting this done correctly is really important,” said Wilson. “That way, the site can be environmentally sound and we can entertain other uses at the site.”

Wilson said he relied on the support of Essex County when applying for the award.

“Without their technical support, time and effort, this would not be possible,” he said. “They made it happen.”

The town had applied for a grant totaling $750,000 with a town match of $186,190 for the project.

“We have not re-calculated for the award being lower than what we applied for, but we have budgeted for the entire $186,190 of matching funds, and my guess would be the leftover funds will go towards the project,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the salt shed project has been atop his priorities list since he was sworn into office in January.

This is one of the first things I started on,” he said. “This is the main award we set out for and we are very pleased to receive it.”

The supervisor added he wants to make sure the town takes it’s time to assure a smooth result.

“There will be a little time before the awarded funds get to the town, so we have got time top work out the details,” Wilson said. “I do not think we will be building this coming year — I am looking more at a 2019 project if we can get everything aligned.” ■