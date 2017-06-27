Keene small business owner to challenge Stefanik

× Expand Katie Wilson, a small business owner from Keene, has announced her campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

KEENE — Katie Wilson, a small business owner from Keene, has announced she is running to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York's 21st Congressional District.

The challenge comes right from the lawmaker’s own backyard of Essex County.

Wilson, a registered Democrat, owns the Adirondack Attic, a consignment shop in downtown Keene.

The decision to take on Stefanik, a Republican, marks Wilson’s first stab at elected office.

“I was born and raised in this community, and as a mother and small business owner, I live the issues facing this district every day,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’m running to be a voice for the North Country in Washington, and demand policies that recognize the unique needs across our region.”

Wilson, 33, has two young children.

The first-time candidate criticized Stefanik for her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and said healthcare is a topic that surfaces repeatedly during conversations with local residents.

“I think it’s time for the North Country to have an independent voice,” Wilson told the Sun. “We’ve been promised fresh ideas and strong leadership and we haven’t really gotten that.”

Her father resides at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, a retirement home in Saranac Lake.

“If there are caps on Medicaid spending, he might not have a place to live,” Wilson said, referring to proposed cutbacks in Medicaid as part of the House and Senate health care bills.

The Senate bill, which GOP leadership had hoped to bring to a vote this week, would cap federal Medicaid expenditures.

States would receive a fixed amount of money based on the number of beneficiaries. And while states could opt to receive annual block grants, policy experts have said people may be dropped if states choose not to fill the void left by the absence of those federal funds — including in New York, which faces a $4.7 billion budget shortfall.

Wilson said both the House and Senate bills would also adversely affect seniors, veterans and children, including those who rely on occupational and physical therapy.

Wilson shared the story of a woman in Keeseville, a mother of a soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder who is confined to their home.

Treatment can be prohibitively expensive — and she’s middle class.

“She simply wants appropriate care and accessible care,” WIlson said.

“We need to invest in community health centers — there are opportunities for bipartisan health care reform.”

Wilson isn’t the only family member to dive into politics.

Her brother, Joe Pete Wilson, serves as the town supervisor in Keene.

“I’m so happy to have another person in Keene, and my sister, getting involved in local government politics,” Joe Pete Wilson said.

Katie lives next to the town hall, and Joe Pete talks to the kids from his office window.

Wilson said she’ll engage in a listening tour, with dates and locations to be announced shortly.

“My main objective is to travel the district and listen to the concerns of people here at home,” Wilson said.

Wilson claimed Stefanik is an unfamiliar presence to many in the district.

“She doesn’t spend a lot of time here,” she said.

Wilson also cited the need for small business relief and more vocational training as priorities.

Wilson's donation page on Crowdpac, a crowdsourcing political website, has raised $5,201 of its $10,000 goal since May.

Wilson is the second Democrat to officially enter the race to unseat the lawmaker in 2018.

Patrick Nelson, of Stillwater, announced his candidacy in February.

“There will be a time and a place for electoral politics,” said Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman. “For now, Congresswoman Stefanik is focused on her bipartisan work delivering real results for the hardworking families and small businesses across the 21st District, not on politics.”

Stefanik, of Willsboro, was re-elected to a second term in 2016 with wide margins, fending off a challenge by Mike Derrick, a Democrat, by over 30 points.

Matt Funiciello, a Green, received about 4.6 percent of the vote.