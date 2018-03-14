Keene students show off science skills

× 1 of 2 Expand Elly Smith, Jada Bujold and Skylar Coffin stand with their dogfish research. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Brenna DeWalt shows her findings on purified water and spontaneous freezing at the Keene Science Slam March 8. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

KEENE VALLEY | Students at Keene Central School put their minds to work March 8 at the seventh annual Super Scientific Science Slam, with numerous experiments and tests taking place by students and on display for the community.

“K-12 students enthusiastically presented science projects and demonstrations to their peers, families, community members and volunteer judges,” coordinator Jen Kazmierczak said. “The grand finale of the evening is a favorite, which includes the fourth grade “Edible Car Challenge” and the fifth grade Egg Drop.”

Kazmierczak said in addition to interactive student projects, community organizations set up displays and hands on activities for all ages, including the Ausable River Association, Adirondack Mountain Club, The Adirondack Nature Conservancy, The Wild Center, Adirondack Watershed Institute and the Keene Valley Fire Department.

Elly Smith and Jaidalena Bujold examined a dogfish for their science project.

“It is exciting and interesting to dissect and learn different types of things about them,” said Smith.

“It’s for Marine Biology and we are learning about different species and right now we are learning about coral reefs,” said Bujold. “It is interesting to find out these things.”

“I’m working on purified water and spontaneous freezing,” said Brenna DeWalt on her experiment. “Since there is no purities because they are chemically removed, it should freeze up to -40 degrees. If it is below 32 degrees and it is shaken, or you drop something into it, it will spontaneously freeze.

Cora Johnson based her project on a subject she would like to learn more about in the future.

“I’m interested in planes and want to learn how to fly,” she said. “The aerodynamics on the wings is very interesting and has a couple of different principles on how they work.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story