Keene super applauds hiker parking trial at Mount Van Hoevenberg

× Expand APA Keene Supervisor Wilson shared a photo of hiker parking that blocks driveways in Keene.

RAY BROOK | Looking toward solutions to congested parking and traffic on the Route 73 corridor through his town, Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. said the town’s shuttle has worked.

But that type of solution only fits a limited area.

The town supervisor shared data and observations he gathered last summer at a Spotlight on Keene presentation to Adirondack Park Agency commissioners last week.

Wilson commended the state Department of Environmental Conservation decision to move Cascade, Porter and Pitchoff Mountain trailhead parking off Route 73 on Columbus Day weekend.

Cars were redirected to Olympic Regional Development Authority parking lots at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

“It was great to see that trial this (past) weekend and how that cooperation with DEC and DOT and the Adirondack 46ers.

“It really was smooth and (Mount Van Hoevenberg) can handle the traffic.”

Wilson suggested that might become a more permanent solution.

“There are nice bathrooms there, and it shows off the ORDA venue.”

Wilson said the state agencies might do well to create a network of parking and restroom sitees on state land.

“In my vision there is a network of parking lots that have good bathrooms,” he said of possible Route 73 hiking support structures.

SETTING LIMITS

Outdoor hiking and camping education is part of the solution, Wilson said, but Adirondack marketing could look to separate users, to “refine how we deliver that message so that people can find off the beaten track (trails).”

It also might be time, Wilson said, to limit numbers using a hiker permit system with a fee associated with it.

Permits have been discussed here for decades without resolve, APA commissioners noted.

But some relief may be come with focusing hiker interest at Boreas Ponds, they said.

That is one goal in building an Adirondack Park entry in North Hudson.

Adding a visitor’s outdoor recreation center at Northway Exit 30 on Frontier Town property may help, Wilson agreed.

That exit of I-87 is where the parking challenges begin on Route 73. Concerns and congestion continue for 30+ miles to the ski jumps at Lake Placid.

“The willpower of the state to fund this (parking use and Route 73 corridor review) process is lacking,” Wilson told APA.

It shouldn’t fall on local citizens to fund hiking trail support structure, Wilson said, urging APA to work with DOT and DEC and towns to find a solution.

APA commissioners commended Wilson for his leadership and for bringing the problems into sharp focus.