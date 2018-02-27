Keene Valley backcountry ski fest returns

× Expand Photo via The Mountaineer

KEENE VALLEY | The 16th annual Adirondack Backcountry Ski Festival returns to the Mountaineer in Keene Valley on March 2-4.

This skifest is a benefit event, with proceeds supporting the New York State Ski Education Foundation’s Nordic racing programs and the Barkeater Trails Alliance, stewards of the Adirondack Park’s backcountry ski trail system, including the famous Jackrabbit Trail.

Patagonia Ambassador Caroline Gleich, from Salt Lake City, Utah, will speak at the event.

Gleich was the first women to ski all 90 lines in “The Chuting Gallery: A Guide Book to Steep Skiing in the Wasatch Range, UT,” by Andrew McLean.

Gleich’s presentation on Saturday is open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show, and tickets are $10 with raffle tickets available for $1 each.

The Mountaineer is encouraging all attendees to bring a non-perishable donation to the Keene Food Pantry to Saturday evening’s presentation.

Guided backcountry ski tours for several ability levels are available for a limited number of participants on Saturday and Sunday. Advance registration is required. Registration information is available at mountaineer.com/ski-fest. There are limited spaces available for Saturday’s advanced clinic and only a select few spots left for each of Sundays clinics.

On Friday, join representatives from Mammut North America for a night of Q&A about Mammut snow safety products and avalanche awareness from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Mountaineer. Mammut will raffle off a probe and shovel package to one lucky winner!

Demos and mini clinics will be held at Otis Mountain in Elizabethtown on Saturday.

For more information, contact Dustin Ulrich at dustin@mountaineer.com or Vinny at vinny@mountaineer.com.