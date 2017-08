× Expand Photo provided

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene Valley Library hosted a Family Fun Day on Aug. 5. Children enjoyed pony rides, a petting zoo, a book sale and stories told by Director Karen Glass. Information was given on the construction plans and capital campaign to revitalize the building. So far, the library has raised over $1 million of its $1.5 million goal. To learn more, visit kvlacc.org.