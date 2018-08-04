Keene Valley Library born anew

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Library association director Karen Glass and a group of local kids cut the ribbon at a weekend ceremony celebrating the completion of a $1.5 million capital project at Keene Valley Library. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Prev Next

KEENE VALLEY | A small child, eyes slowly drifting from one side of a color-splashed page to another, sat in a tiny sun-drenched nook at Keene Valley Library with a picture book poised against her folded knees.

A smile flickered quickly across her face, her eyes alight as if enjoying a private joke, before she turned the page and slowly ran her finger down it, smoothing out its surface.

Around her milled local officials, library guides and residents ooh-ing and ahh-ing at the space’s newly-renovated interior.

Last weekend the local library celebrated the near-completion of its $1.5 million capital project, a community-funded effort seven years in the making.

“We’re 99.9 percent completed in terms of construction,” said capital campaign co-chair Bill Reed.

The idea of revitalizing the library first surfaced at a board meeting in 2011, he said. Now, all that’s left to do is purchase — or be gifted — some new furniture and various supplies.

“We still have work to do, but we met that goal,” Reed said of the $1.5 million funding target. “We’re terribly proud of the community for making this happen.

“We’re very excited.”

As of 2010, Keene and its surrounding hamlets had a population of just over 1,000 people.

The Keene Valley Library has been sustained entirely by community and nonprofit donations since 1885. Leaning once again on the community it serves, the funds from the capital campaign came mostly through small donations, with help from some grants from New York state and a few local organizations, including the Pilcrow and Cloudsplitter foundations.

The first phase of the library’s renovation plans, which addressed infrastructure issues — including improvements to the library’s archive storage and children’s reading room — was completed last year. Now the second phase, which expanded the library by approximately 1,800 square feet, added a new second floor with a digital classroom and meeting space, created a makerspace for students and updated the library’s entrance, is complete.

Spirits were high on July 28 when a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside on the library’s new outdoor patio.

The morning had been stormy, but in that moment, there was nothing but sunshine.

“We now have a bigger, more functional library in our little town in the woods,” said Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “I can’t wait to get inside.”

More than 30 residents, lawmakers and stakeholders watched as a group of kids joined library association director Karen Glass in making the final snip, the bright-yellow ribbon drifting to the floor to the sound of applause.

The crowd flocked into the library’s spacious new vestibule and out into a reorganized reception area, coffee bar and main reading room.

Small groups wandered in and out of different sections of the library, some venturing into a bright children’s alcove, replete with a sweeping blue design on the walls, toys and a reading nook.

Others ventured downstairs, where a pair of cheerful children excitedly spoke about the library’s new makerspace. Meanwhile, some made the climb to the new second floor, peeking wide-eyed into the community room.

This library doesn’t just exist here and now, Glass said. It exists, too, in the minds of everyone who grew up here. It’s an institution with longevity. It’s an institution with a future.

And there she was inside, a little girl quietly engrossed in a book.

With her and other children who still return to this place, the library’s future already being written.