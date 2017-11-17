Keene Valley Library breaks ground

× Students from Keene Central School help with the groundbreaking of the second phase for the Keene Valley Library capital campaign Nov. 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

KEENE VALLEY | The second part of a multi-year plan is underway at the Keene Valley Library to bring the facility into the 21st century.

Students from Keene Central School were on hand to help break ground on the next phase of the capital campaign and project Nov. 9, helping to ceremoniously dig the dirt from the ground.

“We are currently earning for this second phase and raising funds, which will include a new walkway into the library,” said Charity Marlatt. “There will be a vestibule and entrance into the circulation area.”

The project will also design and build a new computer lab area, new and expanded children and youth area, maker space and a non-fiction section on the basement level and Alpine and digital conference room on the second floor.

New facilities will also be created for patrons.

“The reading room will not be changed,” Marlatt said. “This is a very special room and cherished by all who use the library.”

The library will still be opened throughout the construction on the project.

For more information or to make an online gift to the capital campaign, visit the website kvlacc.org.