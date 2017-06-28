Keene Valley Library capital campaign turns page on renovation plans

× The Keene Valley Library will host a family fun day on July 1. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the library’s $1.5 million capital campaign, which will fund a near-complete overhaul of the library’s basement and the construction of a second floor. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

KEENE VALLEY — The Keene Valley Library will soon enter a new chapter.

A family-friendly fun day — complete with a petting zoo, pony rides and a visit from Penelope the Clown — is set for July 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Keene Valley Library Capital Campaign, a $1.5 million effort to revitalize the library.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Charity Marlatt, a member of the library’s board of trustees and capital campaign committee. “There will be plenty of things to do, both for children and their families.”

PHASE TWO

Replete with a musty basement, wood paneling and a cluster of worn tables and chairs, the Keene Valley Library has the atmosphere of a beloved community hub: neighbors gather to catch up on local gossip, business owners talk shop and teens huddle in groups, utilizing the library’s Wi-Fi.

The first phase of the library’s renovation plans, which addressed infrastructure issues — including improvements to the library’s archive storage and children’s reading room — is complete, and the library is now preparing to begin the next phase of their plans.

The second phase will expand the library by approximately 1,806 square feet, add a new second floor complete with a digital classroom and meeting space, create a makerspace for students and update the library entrance, among other structural and aesthetic changes.

Construction is set to begin this fall.

So far, the library has raised just over $1 million of their $1.5 million goal.

“We have just a third to go,” Marlatt said. “This last piece is going to be the hard part.”

As of 2010, Keene — which includes the hamlets of Keene, Keene Valley and St. Huberts — had a population of just over 1,000 people. The Keene Valley Library has been sustained entirely by community and nonprofit donations since 1885.

Leaning once again on the community it serves, the library has received $720,000 from area residents for its capital campaign. New York State grants will fund $275,000 and local foundations have pledged to contribute $40,500.

“The support we’ve received so far has been wonderful,” said Marlatt.

‘SECURING THE FUTURE’

In an age of ever-evolving technology, local libraries are facing an existential crisis:

What is the best way to provide traditional resources while keeping the interest of a generation raised on the internet?

The library in Keene Valley is doing this by incorporating more digital and technological elements, according to Marlatt. The library offers electronic downloads, e-books, and was recently gifted an Aquos screen; an interactive, digital chalkboard.

The goal with the new renovation, according to Marlatt, is to secure their future.

“If we’re going to keep the community involved, we need to be a gathering place,” she said.

Just outside the window, a young man in a tie-dye shirt sat on the library’s terrace, sipping coffee and typing on a small laptop.

“We’re securing (this library’s) future for our grandchildren,” Marlatt said.

Just 29 miles south, the Schroon Lake Public Library is also undergoing a renovation effort: housed in the Schroon Lake Town Hall, the library will more than double its size, incorporate a new meeting room, and build a glassed-in computer room.

In Plattsburgh, the Plattsburgh Public Library recently completed construction of an in-house coffee bar. Other updates to draw in young people include plans for a makerspace and interactive mural. The library also offers e-books, e-magazines, digital audiobooks, and more.

Marlatt expects improvements to the Keene Valley Library to be completed by next spring.

For more information on the Keene Valley Library Capital Campaign, visit kvlacc.org.

To learn more about the library’s upcoming family fun day and other events, visit keenevalleylibrary.org.