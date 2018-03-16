Keene Valley library wins major grant awards

× Expand Photo by Keene Valley Library Association Keene Valley Library Association Director Karen Glass reads with youngsters at a recent library event. The children’s book collection will benefit from an $800 Pilcrow Foundation grant award.

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene Valley Library Association has won two major grant awards.

A Secure the Future capital campaign contribution of $25,000 came from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.

And an $800 grant from the Pilcrow Foundation will help the library add new, hardcover children’s books to their permanent collection.

SECURE THE FUTURE

With two-thirds of their goal in place, Secure the Future looks to raise $1.5 million to renovate the historic library. The association has thus far raised $1.2 million, which includes over $857,000 from individual contributions and more than $300,000 from state grant and private foundations.

In announcing grant awards this month, the library’s Volunteer Grants Coordinator Olivia Dwyer said the capital campaign will transform the library facility.

“While preserving the architectural heritage of the 1896 building, renovations will modernize aging infrastructure to ensure energy efficiency and structural integrity. An update to the children’s reading room has been completed; new meeting areas, study areas, upgraded; technology and a makers’ space will be completed in 2018.”

The Keene Valley Library serves as a community hub for Keene’s residents and visitors, hosting more than 200 events annually, Dwyer said.

According to Library Association Director Karen Glass, the generous donation from Cloudsplitter Foundation adds momentum to the capital campaign homestretch.

“The Cloudsplitter Foundation’s contribution gives us tremendous momentum to reach our fundraising goal and secure the library’s future,” Glass said in a news release.

“Their support to our project and others throughout the Adirondacks is vital to building successful, sustainable communities.”

At the Cloudsplitter Foundation, Director Chenille Palyswiat highlighted the library’s important function in community.

“From sharing books, to history, to cups of tea, the Keene Valley Library isn’t just a library; it’s an epicenter for the community,” she said.

“Cloudsplitter sees a lot of value in that, and is pleased to partner with Keene Valley Library at this very exciting time for them.”

× Expand Photo by Keene Valley Library Association

CHILDREN’S LIBRARY

The facility is also the designated library for Keene Central School and serves its 177 students grades Kindergarten through 12.

In that role, Dwyer said, the library provides childhood literacy programs for all ages, from infants and toddlers to pre-Kindergarten groups.