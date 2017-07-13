Keene water gets clean bill of health

× Expand File photo Keene’s drinking water is safe to drink, according to an annual report by the state Department of Health. “There’s no red flags,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

KEENE — The results are in for the town’s annual drinking water quality report:

“There’s no red flags, no warnings,” said Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “We got a clean bill from the (state) Department of Health.”

Keene’s two water districts contain 425 cross-connections that serve local homes and businesses.

Both districts use groundwater from town-owned wells, which is treated with chlorine and phosphate.

Despite the clean bill of health, one well is failing and causing losses of between 120,000 and 130,000 gallons per day.

As a result, the town has implemented restrictions on washing cars and watering lawns.

The loss also leads to higher chemical costs, said Water Commissioner Ryan Hall.

The water quality remains unaffected.

Preliminary estimates to replace the well are clocking in about $250,000, Hall said.

But in a state where water quality issues are making headlines — a carcinogenic material was found in Hoosick Falls’ water supply, and communities in the Adirondack Park continue to struggle with a wide range of water quality issues — the commissioner said he was relieved that the problem in Keene was limited to replacing a piece of equipment.

“For the most part, it’s pretty relieving,” Hall said. “But for a lot of issues, you don’t know when something is going to jump up — there’s a lot of sleepless nights.”

The reports are available to view at the Keene Town Hall. Copies have also been sent to all water users receiving annual water bills.