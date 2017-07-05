Keeseville AMVETS facing one last battle

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Jeff Simms through Creative Commons Licensing Keeseville VFW Post 87 lost their charter due to low membership. The post will hold an open meeting on Saturday, July 8 to drum up recruitment.

KEESEVILLE — “Ned” remembers a time when everyone was involved in civic organizations, whether be the menagerie of fraternal groups named after animals to the Keeseville VFW Post 87, the group he is trying to resurrect.

Ned spoke to the Sun on condition of anonymity because he prefers to stay out of the limelight

But the mission, he said, cannot be ignored.

He’s spearheading the effort to recharter the Keeseville VFW Post 87, who lost their charter because of low membership.

While records reveal the current membership is 66, the number is likely far lower, he said.

“I didn’t want to see another organization go down the tubes.”

With over 250,000 members, AMVETS, also known as American Veterans, is the nation’s largest and oldest veterans service organization, according to their website.

Ned has drummed up four of the five necessary officers for Post 87, and now just needs to flesh out the rank and file members.

A meeting is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at their meeting hall in Keeseville from 12 to 1 p.m. and will be attended by AMVETS’ state and northern area district commanders.

All veterans are encouraged join the organization even if they don’t live in Keeseville or the surrounding area.

Younger veterans from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and females are particularly in demand, Ned said.

If enough veterans attend, Post 87 may get their charter back.

Service organizations across the Adirondack Park have long struggled with declining membership and have fought to remain active, including American Legion Post 1392 in Indian Lake and VFW Post 5802 in Mineville.

Ned, a Vietnam veteran, said these service organizations are critical to providing services for local veterans, from navigating post-traumatic stress disorder to basic socialization.

These organizations also aid in putting pressure on federal lawmakers.

The community, too, suffers with the absence of their charitable programing, including scholarships for local high school students, said Ned.

Ned often ponders the reasons for the declining membership, and has formulated a jumble of trial balloons:

Government programs have increasingly filled the void of fraternal organizations, removing the need for local services.

People are disengaged due to social media and smartphone technology, Ned said, and the culture of volunteerism no longer has the same allure as it once did.

“I just don’t think they feel the need like they used to,” he said.