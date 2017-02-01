Keeseville Civic Center nets $500K grant

× Expand File photo Ausable officials say the $500,000 state grant awarded last week will help transform the Keeseville Civic Center, closed since 2010, into a community center with retail space. Pictured above: Jim King inspects the gymnasium in 2012.

KEESEVILLE — Senior housing, a gymnasium and retail space for local businesses may all be part of a revamped civic center.

Those concepts are all on the table as town officials weigh the future of the Keeseville Civic Center, which received $500,000 in state economic development funds last week.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” said Ausable Supervisor Sandra Senecal. “The building is in great shape and it looks like we’re going to bring it back to life, which has been our plan all along.”

Despite being shuttered in 2010, the infrastructure remains sound. The town has employed staff who maintain the building and grounds and keep the furnace operational.

Senecal described the basketball court as being “frozen in time,” with the floors and windows in good shape.

The grant funds will allow for renovation efforts, including new plumbing and electrical work.

The building was built in the 1930s and originally served as a high school before changing functions in the 1970s.

“The (town) board wants to see business in there, and community use,” Senecal said. “It’s going to be a mixed-use building. We definitely want to see it being used.”

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow called the grant announcement “excellent.”

“It was left in shambles by Keeseville just like their water and sewer plant,” Morrow said. “I think it will be a good asset to the community.”

The grant funds, awarded through Empire State Development, were announced by Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).

“This funding is the result of the hard work of volunteers who came together after the civic center was closed in 2010,” Jones said in a statement.

Senecal said the timeline for receiving the funds hasn’t been set, and a committee will guide the project.

The announcement marks the second big state grant announcement in as many months for the town.

The state awarded the organizers of a proposed riverside park in downtown Keeseville $281,000 last December.

That project will eventually transform a former industrial site along the west bank of Ausable River into a tree-lined park.