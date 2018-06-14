Keeseville Elks’ ‘Pig ‘N’ Swig’ gives birth to beloved t-shirt tradition

× 1 of 2 Expand Pete DeMola Speedy Arnold has been designing t-shirts for the Keeseville Elks’ annual “Pig ‘N’ Swig” since 2009. × 2 of 2 Expand Pete DeMola T-shirt designs for the “Pig ‘N’ Swig” over the years feature good-natured pigs engaged in a variety of situations — usually on their way to the annual fundraiser for the Elks Lodge. Prev Next

KEESEVILLE | The “Pig ‘N’ Swig” is exactly what it sounds like:

Folks get together, hopefully under sunny skies, to enjoy food and drink.

The annual event by the Keeseville Elks Lodge No. 2072 raises thousands of dollars every year for local charity efforts, including the Clinton County Veterans Assistance fund, the North Country Honor Flight, the Elks Cerebral Palsy program and scholarships for Clinton Community College students.

This year’s event, slated for Sunday, June 17, features all of the usual fixings, including a car show, cookout, motorcycle ride, live music and $3,000 in cash giveaways divvied up between six $500 installments.

Attendance can swell up to 600 people depending on the weather, and organizers expect to go through about 100 pounds of pulled pork this year, among other goodies.

And of course, there’s the t-shirts.

For 10 years, Speedy Arnold has been designing commemorate garb for the event, which is always on Father’s Day in a nod to a Dad-like love for all-things motorcycles and cars.

The debut tee in 1999 depicted two pigs approaching each other.

“Where are you going?” said the one driving a motorcycle.

“Follow me to the Pig ‘N’ Swig!” said the other, who was behind the wheel of a classic roadster.

The following year saw the two bonding over foamy mugs of suds.

“I see you made it to round two,” said one.

And the next saw the number of animals increase to three.

“Hey fellas, there’s the big bad wolf,” said one.

In recent years, the sequence of the annual event has been incorporated into the design — like the two pigs taking aim at an eight-ball in 2016, for instance, or one member of the duo “dressed to the nines” the following year.

Each creation is good-natured and whimsical.

“The idea takes more time than actual sketch sometimes,” said Arnold.

Once Arnold dashes out the design, he sends them to Loreman’s Printing for printing.

“(Thom) does an excellent job bringing my designs to life and putting them on the shirt,” Arnold said.

A decade into the event, the shirts have now become collector’s items.

David Gload, chairman of the Pig & Swing Committee and past Elks exalted ruler, immediately recalled the sixth installment as a favorite, which depicts a six-pack of beer called “Hog Rider’s Ale: The Cadillac of Classic Beers.”

“The wording on the six-pack and the name of the ale — everything blends together,” Gload said. “Speedy’s artwork is really good on that one.”

Arnold is keeping his lips sealed on this year’s shirt.

To see this year’s design, just follow him to the Pig ‘N’ Swig.

Keeseville Elks Lodge 10th Annual Pig ‘N’ Swig: Sunday, June 17. For more information and registration info, call 518-834-2072.