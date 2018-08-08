Keeseville Field Day and Parade marches into town Aug. 11

× Expand Photo via Facebook The fourth annual Keeseville Field Days is scheduled for Aug. 11.

KEESEVILLE | Keeseville is ready for the fourth annual Keeseville Field Day and parade.

The annual old-time family festival comes to town on Aug. 11.

The day-long celebration begins this year with a concert in the park on the Friday night before, said organizer Thom Loreman, who helps coordinate the celebration in conjunction with the Keeseville Business Association.

“This is our fourth year back after 17 years being without,” Loreman said of downtown festivities that draw hundreds to the streets and parks, sidewalks, restaurants and businesses in Keeseville.

The live band playing at Riverside Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday is Plain Jane.

The gathering shifts then to the streets with an 8 a.m. Fun Run on Saturday for kids and a 5K race for adults. Registration is at 8 a.m. at the North Country Club parking area, Loreman said.

“We have trophies and prizes for the winners,” he said.

Keeseville Field Day Parade will start to move toward town at 11 a.m.

And people with floats, trucks, cars, carts and walking troupes or bike groups can sign in between 10 and 10:45 a.m. at the registration site in front of Arnold’s Grocery, 182 Pleasant St., in Keeseville.

“We have to build the parade from the back,” Loreman said.

“And we want to get everyone into position. Groups of walkers can register at Arnold’s,” he said, “then they can go down to the fire station and get ready.”

What unfolds as the parade enters town and turns onto Kent Street toward Jaycee Park is an entire day of community activities, food, live music, games and crafts.

Keeseville’s popular barbeque and grill chefs and treat vendors will be on hand to feed the crowds, including Marias, Bob-E-C, Tammy’s Lunch Box, Wally’s Cotton Candy and Sno-cones and more. Downtown businesses will have special items for shoppers throughout the day.

Music in Jaycee Park on Kent Street starts at noon with Half Circle coming off the parade route ahead of main stage classic rock and country from Duly Noted, which rocks and rolls at 1 until 5 p.m.

“We are going to have bounce houses, and an inflatable obstacle course, a little train ride for little kids, and lots of games for families,” Loreman said.

Craft and antique vendors will be set up in Jaycee Park.

“We’re having a nice Paddle Raffle as a fundraiser to benefit future community events,” Loreman said.

“We try to provide a lot of fun things for kids to do, and try to keep everyone involved locally. We are also having a car show at the event itself this year. We’re hoping for 50 plus cars, it’s being run by the Adirondack Street Rods group. They will be set up right at the Jaycee Park field, from noon until their judging is complete.”

Field Day and the parade draws hundreds to Keeseville, Loreman said of the event put together by volunteers.

“And it’s all free, except for food and vendors. It’s about spending five or six quality hours with friends, family and neighbors.”

Keeseville Field Day and Parade is hosted by the Keeseville Business Association and the Town of Chesterfield.