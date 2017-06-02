Keeseville honors Hometown Heroes with signage

× Expand Photo via Facebook Inspired by the Hometown Heroes program in Willsboro, the Keeseville Hometown Heroes program has begun with 10 initial banners lining the streets of the hamlet.

KEESEVILLE — Pictures of veterans will soon line the streets of Keeseville.

The effort is part of Keeseville Hometown Heroes, a joint program between the towns of Chesterfield and Ausable to honor residents and their family members who have served or are serving in the U.S. armed services.

Derrick Hopkins, who is helping to lead the program in Keeseville, said the idea came from his daily road trips to Willsboro as a teacher.

“Being an employee at Willsboro Central School, I became part of the Hometown Heroes program through the Willsboro community,” Hopkins said. “Each year, I watched the program grow and grow as the town honored more veterans. It quickly became the highlight of my drive into work each day. Finally, I decided that I wanted to bring the program to Keeseville.”

Hopkins worked with Willsboro residents Robin Belzile and Win Belanger to kickstart the effort.

“I realized Keeseville had a unique set of circumstances as it is split between two towns, Ausable and Chesterfield,” Hopkins said. “I decided that our towns would need to join forces to bring this program to fruition. I was added to the agenda of both towns, got approval, and board members from each town joined me to form the committee to bring the program to life.”

Hopkins said the process to get the banners in took about one year from networking with local businesses to have applications available, speaking to residents, and promoting the program through social media.

“Currently, we have 10 banners on display with another seven being printed shortly,” Hopkins said. “The towns have been in contact with NYSEG to seek further pole approval to display current banners and future applicants.”

Hopkins said the committee is always accepting applications.

“Anyone who would like application may visit their town office or email me at dhopkins@willsborocsd.org.”

A story of remembrance

Nicole O’Neill looks up twice when she drives through the hamlet of Keeseville.

That is because two of her relatives, including father Nicholas LaFountain, can be viewed on the light poles holding Hometown Heroes banners.

“We heard about the banners and talked about it and thought it would be a nice way to honor our father, grandfather and husband,” said O’Neill. “We called and got the application to fill out. It is really heartwarming to see.”

O’Neill said her in-law, Scott Lee Schultz, is also depicted on one of the banners. Schultz was killed while serving in Beruit.

LaFountain was a member of the Army and served in Viet Nam.

“It’s just nice to see all of the banners and where they all served and what they did,” she said.