Keeseville man charged with burglary

KEESEVILLE | A local resident has been charged with second-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home and attacking hit victim.

Rodger S. Hudson, 45, of Keeseville was arrested Nov. 29 by New York State Police following an investigation into an incident which took place Oct. 9, when police say Hudson forced his way into a residence at the Shady Pines Trailer Park around 11 p.m. in the evening and attacked the 45-year-old male victim by punching him in the face.

Hudson then fled the area.

“He was there with the intent to assault the victim,” said Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, a state police spokesperson. “He was charged with burglary second degree because it is an all-encompassing charge that includes unlawful entry and assault.”

Hudson was arraigned in the Town of St. Armand Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is to reappear in the Town of Chesterfield Court Dec. 5, 10 a.m.