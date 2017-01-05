Keeseville man charged with DWI following collision

PLATTSBURGH — A Keeseville man has been arrested on a series of drug-related charges following a two-vehicle collision in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Austin Meyer, 17, collided with another motorist at the intersection of Route 3 and Smithfield Boulevard after following the vehicle too closely.

Further investigation, police said on Thursday, revealed Meyer was allegedly operating his motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by drugs.

Meyer was arrested and charged with following too closely, an infraction, driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Meyer’s license was previously suspended due to a junior driver violation on a previous date, police said.

Meyer was transported to UVM-CVPH for medical evaluation and then arrested on the above charges.

Once discharged, Meyer was processed and released with appearance tickets requiring him to appear at the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a New York State Police, UVM-CVPH EMS and District 3 Fire Department.