Keeseville rally to support refugees

KEESEVILLE — A rally in support of refugees and of immigrants fleeing to Canada is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Underground Railroad Museum adjacent to Ausable Chasm on Route 9, just north of the Village of Keeseville. 

From 10-11 a.m. speakers will briefly address relevant policy issues and highlight the struggles of refugees and immigrants seeking asylum and citizenship in this country and Canada. Attendees can also tour the Underground Railroad Museum documenting experiences of slaves fleeing the South in the 19th century for asylum in the North Country and Canada. 

For more information, contact Bobbi Perez at prerezgonehome@gmail.com or by phone at 983-0008.

