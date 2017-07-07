Keeseville resident seeking help to get diabetic service dog

× Expand Photo provided Henry DeMeulemeefter and Margarett Christian

PERU — Imagine going to sleep every night not knowing if you’ll wake up the next day.

That’s a regular nightmare for Keeseville resident Margarett Christian, 40, who suffers from severe hypoglycemia.

Christian wakes up about five times every night due to her sugar level dropping extremely low. One night three weeks ago, Christian became unconscious and her fiancé, Henry DeMeulemeefter, revived her using a glucagon pen.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I worry if I sleep at night, I might not wake up.”

Christian is now seeking additional help by a diabetic service dog through Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers (SDWR) — a non-profit organization based in Virginia that provides alert and service dogs to diabetics, autistics and others in need.

But there’s a catch: Christian needs to raise $25,000 before getting one.

“It’s a lot of money,” she said. “But I need one.”

The alert dogs are trained to give high and low blood sugar alerts up to 20 minutes in advance; dial 911 on a special device; and retrieve items, such as medication and orange juice, according to SDWR’s website.

The Keeseville resident has been dealing with hardships since her diagnosis about six months ago.

Having an alert dog would make her life a lot easier, especially at times when she’s alone or at work, she said. Driving can sometimes be a nightmare.

“Sometimes I have issues driving because whenever my alert goes off, I need to pull over on the side of the road,” she said. “It usually goes off every five minutes.

“It can get pretty scary, so that’s one of the ways a service dog can help me.”

UPCOMING FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser is slated for Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Heyworth/Mason Park located off of Route 22 in Peru.

Local residents and their dogs are encouraged to help Christian raise awareness of her fundraising efforts by taking a walk along the Little Ausable River Trail between Heyworth/Mason and Sullivan parks.

The walk is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a dog treat sale going on throughout the day.

All donations raised will go toward Christian’s diabetic service dog.

For more information about the event, visit sdwr.org or call 540-543-2307.

Can’t attend the event but want to make a donation?

Donations can be made online at sdwr.donordrive.com/campaign/MargarettChristian or by mail at SDWR, DONATIONS, P.O. Box 647, Madison, Virginia 22727. Make sure to write “in honor of Margarett Christian” on the memo line.