Keeseville Riverfront Park to move forward

× Expand Photo provided The proposed Keeseville Riverfront Park project received $281,000 in grant funds from the state earlier this month. The former Prescott and Sons building will be demolished and a public park created in its footprint.

KEESEVILLE — A proposed riverside park in downtown Keeseville has moved closer to reality as another piece of the funding puzzle has snapped into place.

Adirondack Architectural Heritage, the nonprofit preservation organization spearheading the project alongside the town of Ausable, received $281,000 in state grant funds earlier this month.

The proposed $562,000 project will eventually transform the former industrial site into a tree-lined park along the west bank of Ausable River.

“This should be the last piece of funding we need to do the project,” said AARCH Executive Director Steven Engelhart.

Organizers envision a 2.3 acre green space with a walking path, playground and interpretive signage. Perhaps even events can be hosted, like a farmers market or an outdoor concert series.

AARCH will work with the town to acquire the land and demolish the low-slung industrial building that anchors the site.

Currently owned by the George Moore estate, the former Prescott and Sons building dates to the mid-1950s, when the facility made television cabinets. Shuttered in the 1960s, the 15,000-square foot structure has been used for storage ever since.

The presence of asbestos made repurposing near impossible and abatement expensive, Engelhart said.

The demolition is a win-win for the community, he said, because the removal will eliminate an environmental liability.

Once the project is completed, the town will take ownership of the site.

While at least one rendering has been drafted, exact plans remain in flux, and the town and AARCH are seeking public comments.

A series of public forums are in the works, said Ausable Supervisor Sandra Senecal, and the exact schedule will be soon announced on the town’s website. The parties will also create a citizens advisory group to guide the process.

“A park in that area along the Ausable is going to be a terrific asset,” Senecal said.

Engelhart said the project, which joins other recent investment efforts in the community, is another piece in a resurgent Keeseville, which once buzzed with manufacturing activity.

A secondary outcome of the riverside project is its adjacency to the AARCH-owned Stone Mill complex.

Originally constructed in 1849, the organization aims to renovate and redevelop that property for commercial use.

“All of this is starting to add up to a lot of good news for the village,” Engelhart said.

Engelhart said he hoped work on the project can commence sooner rather than later, with a 2018 completion date.

The funds were awarded as part of the state’s regional economic development council program.

Last year, Ausable received $49,000 to conduct a feasibility study on the Keeseville Civic Center, which has been vacant since October 2010.

The preliminary findings on that study are scheduled to be delivered this month, Senecal said.