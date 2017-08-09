Keeseville set to party Aug. 12

× Expand Photo via Facebook The Keeseville Old Time Field Days will take place Saturday, Aug. 12.

KEESEVILLE — The hamlet will be full of activity Saturday, Aug. 12 as the third annual Old Time Field Day and Parade will take place.

The event, which also includes a music festival, returned three years ago after taking a 17 year break, according to organizer and local businessman Thom Loreman.

“Our goal is to help draw people to the downtown area and build on the events we have already,” said Loreman. “The Field Day acts as a fundraiser for the town, and we were able to use funds generated through the event to start a summer music festival, as well.”

The fifth part of the music festival will be held the day before Field Day, Aug. 11, and feature Half Circle with Damaged Goods. Other concerts will include Just Us (Aug. 18), Movin’ On (Aug. 25) and Timeless (Sept. 1, changed from July 7).

EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 12 will start with the Field Day 5K and Fun Run, a timed race which will start at 8 a.m. at the North Country Club. For more information, call 834-9205 or 834-7571.

The next — and one of the highlight — events of the day will be the annual parade, which steps off at 11 a.m. at the firehouse and will travel through First Street and up Clinton Street before ending at Jaycee Park.

Loreman said the committee is still looking for all kinds of groups to join them in the parade. Those interested can contact him at 834-9205.

The Field Day Car Show will begin at noon at the Keeseville Fairgrounds.

At the same time, the music and fun will start taking place, with a wide variety of food and refreshment available, along with vendors selling their wares.

“Last year, we had 50 craft tables and 14 activity areas provided by local businesses,” Loreman said. “This year we are adding bubble soccer and foot darts, where you kick a velcro soccer ball onto a bullseye wall.”

Loreman said the new features are intended to keep the middle youth ages involved.

“These are things that the tween ages and young teens would be interested in,” he said. “We will also have traditional kids games and others, like horseshoes and more.”

There will also be music, featuring Damaged Goods and Plain Jane, with events lasting until 6 p.m.