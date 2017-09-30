Keeseville VFD audit urges more review

× Expand File photo The Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department, originally chartered in 1878, was faulted by the New York State Comptrollers office for a lack of oversight.

KEESEVILLE | The local volunteer fire department was asked to keep better watch over its financial records in an audit released by the state Comptrollers Office last week.

The audit, which traced department financial records from Jan. 1, 2015 to Jan, 31, 2017, found that department officials did not deposit or account for all donations received or deposit money received from fundraisers and lounge sales.

They also found deposits totaling approximately $158,300 were not supported by adequate documentation. Also, department officials did not approve 499 disbursements totaling $63,010 before payment was made.

CORRECTIVE ACTIONS

The comptrollers office offered the following recommendations for corrective action:

• The department needs to review bank statement and canceled check images;

• The department needs to ensure that all collections are supported with adequate documentation and deposited;

• The department should review and approve all disbursements before payment, in accordance with the bylaws.

KVFD TO ABIDE

In their response letter, the department said it agreed with the findings and would put corrective actions into place.

“Once notified that the Comptroller’s office would be doing an audit, the department officers agreed that this would be good for the department,” the letter said. “This audit would point out deficiencies in the department bookkeeping, and we would be able to take corrective actions.”

The department said while they thought they had done adequate accounting in some areas, they agreed with the comptroller’s report stating more needed to be done.

“(We) will assure documentation meets the standard desired by the Comptroller’s office,” the letter stated, which was signed by KVFD president Daniel Costin, Chief Michael Stranahan and Treasurer Gary Friedrich.