Kevin Brady appointed to Champlain National Bank board

LAKE PLACID — Peter S. Paine, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Champlain National Bank and its holding company, Champlain Bank Corporation, recently announced that Kevin Brady, of Lake Placid, had been elected as a new member of both boards.

Brady is a partner and co-founder of Long Run Wealth Advisors, LLC, a Lake Placid based financial advisory firm. He also serves on the boards of the Adirondack Health Foundation, St. Joseph’s Treatment and Recovery Center, Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and the Lake Placid Land Conservancy.

Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County.