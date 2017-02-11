Key Club gives warm scarves to aid the less fortunate

× Expand Photo provided The Ticonderoga High School Key Club is placing free winter scarves around the community to help the less fortunate. Key Club President Abigail Young is placing one on a utility pole here.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga High School Key Club is getting involved by giving warm winter scarves to help the less fortunate.

Calling it Scarf-A-Life, the Key Club project kicked off on Feb. 3, Club Adviser Alexandra Smith said.

“The students and I are placing a variety of winter scarves around town for the people who are exposed to the bitter cold,” she said. “These people do not necessarily need to be homeless, rather in need of something to keep warm. These warm scarves are free to anyone who needs them.”

Ticonderoga has many people who are semi-homeless or have fallen on unfortunate circumstances.

“Many of those who are in need do not ask for the necessities in the winter,” Smith said. “It can be hard to accept that you need help from people you do not know. People, even those who are homeless or unemployed, have pride and dignity and do not want to accept that they need help to provide themselves with a scarf, gloves, a hat, or a coat for the winter months.”

Some of the scarves will be bagged and hung from utility poles, she said, for anyone who needs one to take.

“Leaving the scarf on the telephone poles allows the person to grab it without being noticed,” she said. “These warm scarves are free to anyone who needs them.”

Each scarf will have a message of hope with it.

“Included with each scarf is a message to the person in need, with the goal of bringing a smile to their face,” Smith said. “The message attached to the scarf will say, ‘I am not lost. If you are cold, please take me with you.’”

These scarves will be placed throughout the town, chiefly on Wicker Street and Montcalm Street where people walk.

The scarves have been donated to the Ticonderoga community by the Ticonderoga High School Key Club.

Smith said the High School Key Club is always in search of new ideas and projects that are volunteer based, and the winter scarf project interested most members.

Key Club President Abigail Young was out with the club leaving the scarves.

“We are hoping that by doing this project we inspire other communities to help keep their citizens warm during the winter months, as well as to make our community aware of the ongoing problems we face,” Young said.