Kid’s Day sparks parking concerns

The 6th annual Plattsburgh Farmers' & Crafters' Market Kid's Day is slated for Aug. 5 at the Durkee Street parking lot.

PLATTSBURGH — The 6th annual Kid’s Day at the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is set for Aug. 5.

The event will be jam-packed with a litany of family friendly activities. But planning for the event wasn’t all fun and games.

Event organizers requested that 80 spaces in the Durkee Street parking lot be blocked off to accommodate vendors and a bouncy house.

City councilors took issue with the request, citing complaints about parking limitations in the downtown core.

“I’ve had some constituents complain to me about the lack of parking,” said Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) in a public meeting last week.

The Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market initially requested 40 parking spaces, which was approved by the council on June 29.

The new request, submitted last week, asked for an additional 40, citing an uptick in participants.

“I have no problem with providing the full 80 spaces for this event,” said Councilman Josh Kretser (Ward 6).

Kretser noted downtown parking issues are a frequent topic of conversation. Allowing the farmer’s market to put on this event, he said, would be “a good experiment.”

There are hundreds of parking spaces available less than two blocks away, he said, and the city should encourage events like Kid’s Day that draw people to the downtown core.

“But at what expense?” Ensel said.

Ensel proposed an amendment that would give the market 60 spaces for the event, 20 less than what the organizers asked for.

Mayor’s Assistant Beth Carlin said the plan was for a portion of the additional spaces to remain vacant in order to create a barrier for safety reasons.

The discussion ultimately lead to an even-split vote — necessitating Mayor Colin Read to cast a deciding vote for the first time since taking office in January.

Councilors Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Becky Kasper (Ward 5) and Kretser voted to keep the request at 40 additional spaces.

Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Mike Kelly (Ward 2), Ensel and Read voted to amend the request to 20 additional spaces.

‘LEAP OF FAITH’

The city’s parking concerns are only expected to deepen with the development of the Durkee Street parking lot as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).