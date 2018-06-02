Kids get glimpse at science and adventure

Kim Dedam
Lydia Visser, 13, from Visser Farms in Panton, Vt., demonstrates how to train and work with instincts of her quarterhorse Dakota using natural horsemanship techniques.
WESTPORT | Environmental Field Day last week brought hundreds of school kids to the Essex County Fairgrounds.
The one-day schedule this year adjusted to the smaller groups from area schools, which included field trips from Willsboro, Elizabethtown-Lewis, Moriah, Lake Placid, Keene, Minerva and Crown Point central schools.
In the center ring, from Visser Farms in Panton, Vt., Lydia Visser demonstrated several techniques used in natural horsemanship training.
Visser’s mini-workshop was one of about a dozen that ran throughout the day, drawing students up close and in contact with different creatures and vocations, like nematodes, soil sciences, animal science, environmental science and even outdoor adventure.
Visser, age 13, led her 12-year-old quarterhorse Dakota around a ring, describing how the horse was trained to follow her body language.
Body language, she explained, is the primary communication method for horses in a herd.
“When I turn around and place my back to her,” Lydia said, “she’ll stop.”
And Dakota did.
Students from Willsboro were captivated.
“This is my favorite one,” Lynae MacDougal said of the exhibition.
Subtle movements communicate with a horse’s natural instinct, Lydia said.
“If I make raise a hand, she will change direction,” the horse trainer demonstrated.
“She responds to body language, but you would not use hand commands on a horse that does not respect you,” Lydia explained of the relationship between a horse and its trainer.
“I can test her respect for me by seeing, when I walk away that she follows. If she follows, I know I have her respect.”
Lydia pointed out some of the horse’s subtle body language indicating ease and comfort, like leaning slightly against one hoof, relaxing part of the hind quarters. Ears and eyes also indicate much about how a horse feels in any given situation, Lydia said, and whether they are calm or nervous.
At the end of each demonstration, Dakota walked slowly and gently around the ring so middle school kids could pat her.
Under bright blue skies, the kids moved from one area of the fairgrounds to another between various Essex County 4-H buildings. Segments last about 15 minutes.
In one of the calf stall barns, Cornell Cooperative Agriculture Resource Educator Dr. Carly Summers shared information about beneficial nematodes that feed off garden pests and improve soil conditions in a garden.
Around the other side of the barn, Lydia’s younger brothers, Ezekial Visser, 10, and Isaac Visser, 12, demonstrated fly fishing techniques.
Both youngsters shared hints and tips for casting flies and passed around a badge with several hand-made ties attached.
“You have to match the hatch,” Isaac said, encouraging kids to watch what types of flies are emerging from waterways in their life-cycle from larvae into flight.
The hatch changes with the weather and over the course of seasons.
“It actually is relaxing,” Isaac said of the long, slow wave of a fishing line.
“And there are many new techniques to learn, it’s something people can experiment with.”
Students from Moriah’s Grade 6 class wondered where the boys liked to fish.
“You can fly fish in a lake or a river or a pond,” Isaac said.
“For me, I like fishing in the rivers.”
Essex County Environmental Field Days are presented each year in collaboration with Essex County Soil and Water District, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Essex County 4-H.
The focus is on environmental science learning and skills connected with outdoor recreation, farm, forest, soils and garden knowledge.