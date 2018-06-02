Kids get glimpse at science and adventure

× Expand Kim Dedam Lydia Visser, 13, from Visser Farms in Panton, Vt., demonstrates how to train and work with instincts of her quarterhorse Dakota using natural horsemanship techniques.

WESTPORT | Environmental Field Day last week brought hundreds of school kids to the Essex County Fairgrounds.

The one-day schedule this year adjusted to the smaller groups from area schools, which included field trips from Willsboro, Elizabethtown-Lewis, Moriah, Lake Placid, Keene, Minerva and Crown Point central schools.

In the center ring, from Visser Farms in Panton, Vt., Lydia Visser demonstrated several techniques used in natural horsemanship training.

Visser’s mini-workshop was one of about a dozen that ran throughout the day, drawing students up close and in contact with different creatures and vocations, like nematodes, soil sciences, animal science, environmental science and even outdoor adventure.

Visser, age 13, led her 12-year-old quarterhorse Dakota around a ring, describing how the horse was trained to follow her body language.

Body language, she explained, is the primary communication method for horses in a herd.

“When I turn around and place my back to her,” Lydia said, “she’ll stop.”

And Dakota did.

Students from Willsboro were captivated.

“This is my favorite one,” Lynae MacDougal said of the exhibition.

Subtle movements communicate with a horse’s natural instinct, Lydia said.

“If I make raise a hand, she will change direction,” the horse trainer demonstrated.

“She responds to body language, but you would not use hand commands on a horse that does not respect you,” Lydia explained of the relationship between a horse and its trainer.

“I can test her respect for me by seeing, when I walk away that she follows. If she follows, I know I have her respect.”

Lydia pointed out some of the horse’s subtle body language indicating ease and comfort, like leaning slightly against one hoof, relaxing part of the hind quarters. Ears and eyes also indicate much about how a horse feels in any given situation, Lydia said, and whether they are calm or nervous.

At the end of each demonstration, Dakota walked slowly and gently around the ring so middle school kids could pat her.

Under bright blue skies, the kids moved from one area of the fairgrounds to another between various Essex County 4-H buildings. Segments last about 15 minutes.