Kids get hands dirty at Environmental Field Days

× Dr. Jerry Smith, a soil scientist, demonstrated layers in the soil beneath Essex County Fairgrounds where 400 students gathered over two days last week to learn about environmental science and conservation. Essex County Environmental Field Days are presented by the county’s Soil and Water District, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Essex County 4-H. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — Soils scientist Dr. Jerry Smith stood in knee-high rubber boots inside a very deep hole. White tags marked clearly each layer of dirt descending about five feet.

“Who can tell what is different about this?” he said, plucking a handful from the top layer.

Students from Elizabethtown-Lewis and Ticonderoga Central schools responded with hands raised.

“Top soil!” one answered.

Dr. Smith explained how it was composed of decaying plant matter, built above the lower, sandy layer of sea soil placed as the glaciers shrunk away from the region about 10,000 years ago.

The group of about 20 fifth and sixth graders and some home-school students collected in a circle around the pit, set up as the soil science station, one of five science exploration sites cordoned off for Essex County’s Environmental Field Days, the annual event designed to get youngsters acclimated with the natural sciences.

× Aradia Talarico, a Grade 6 student from Schroon Lake Central School, introduces Charlie, a bearded dragon, who was the star of the Essex County Environmental Field Days, courtesy of his keeper, eighth grader Mat Severance, of Westport. Photo by Kim Dedam

At another station, Westport eighth grader Mat Severance shared several of his reptiles, including two bright-colored geckos, one turtle and two bearded dragons named Charlie and Fred.

Aradia Talarico, a sixth grade student at Schroon Lake Central School, let Charlie sit on her shoulder.

His narrow but pointed claws clung into the edge of her shirt.

She didn’t flinch as the lizard, about 7 inches long, climbed around her neck, apparently searching for a higher perch.

“This is probably my favorite,” Aradia said of Charlie and his reptilian compatriots.

The sixth grader attended Field Day with about a dozen classmates and their teacher Ms. Debra Schilling. The fifth grade from Schroon attended as well.

“It’s really cool,” the middle-schooler advised, staring at Charlie, who stared back.

“There’s a leopard lizard and a turtle over there.”

Indeed, Mat held the shy turtle as a circle of younger kids gathered around.

“This is my last year, and I’m really sad,” Aradia said of her experience over the past few years with the county’s popular educational field trip.

Environmental Field Days marked its 33rd year last week and hosted a total of about 400 students over two days.

The buses pulled in from Westport, Schroon Lake, Mountainside Academy, Willsboro, Ticonderoga, ELCS, Lake Placid, Moriah, Keene, St. Mary’s in Ticonderoga, Keeseville and Crown Point along with adult learners from Mountain Lakes Services.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Resource Coordinator Linda Gillilland helped organize the event with the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District.

“We try to do STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs to stimulate interest in many areas of environmental science and conservation,” Gillilland said shortly after a loud air-horn blew signaling groups to move to the next station.

The presentations drew scientists who work in fields such as agriculture, hydrology and watershed modeling, forestry and fish hatcheries. Each of the two days featured afternoon demonstrations from New York State police working with their trained dogs and Lydia Visser who shared some methods in Natural Horsemanship.

Gillilland said one of the technicians at Essex County’s Fish Hatchery, Tiffany Pinheiro, was drawn to her profession here years ago.

“It was at this event that she learned she wanted to go into wildlife biology,” Gillilland said.

A long-held tradition presented small fir trees to students at the forestry station, a gift to take home.

And many of those trees are growing today on lawns and around private homes throughout the county.

“It’s pretty special to drive around, and you can see them all over,” Gillilland grinned.