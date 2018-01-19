Kids getting culture immersion

× French language students at Schroon Lake Central School are headed to the Quebec City Winter Carnival soon. Teacher Natalie Royer-Loiselle (left) and parent-chaperone Cliff Bearor are taking them for four days of immersion in French-Canadian language and culture. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

SCHROON LAKE | French language students at Schroon Lake Central School are headed to Quebec City in February for the annual winter festival there.

Teacher Natalie Royer-Loiselle is taking 14 students – four seniors, six juniors and four sophomores – for four days of total immersion in French-Canadian culture and language at the Carnaval de Quebec.

“We will be staying at Le Château Grande Allee,” she said “We will be traveling by train from Montreal to Quebec City. I received a grant from the Adirondack Foundation of $2,500, which will pay for the hotel rooms.”

The students, along with Royer-Loiselle and chaperone Cliff Bearor, will travel by bus on Feb. 8 from Schroon Lake to Montreal, where they’ll get the train to Quebec City.

The scholars said they’re all excited about the visit to the winter carnival.

“I want to ride the mechanical moose,” student Gabe Gratto said. “I’ve done some research.”

Student Abi Belrose wants to try to beaver tail pastries and poutine.

“It’s (beaver tail) fried dough with toppings,” she said. “I’ve heard it’s really good.”

BeaverTails or Queues de Castor are a Canadian-based chain of pastry stands. The chain’s namesake product is a line of fried dough pastries, individually hand-stretched in the shape of a beaver’s tail.

Poutine is a collage of French-fried potatoes, gravy, and melted cheese.

Other students said they wanted to see the ice castle, human bowling and snow rafting.

“There’s a big parade Saturday night,” Royer-Loiselle said “There will be dog sledding, ice skating, snow sculptures. They’ll eat sugar-on-snow, which is popular. They pour maple syrup on the snow and you eat it with a wooden spoon.”

Students did a harvest dinner fundraiser to raise money for the trip.

“It’s an immersion, right in the old Quebec,” Royer-Loiselle said. “They’ll eat different foods, be around people of different cultures, the things they do and the things they eat. And they will make the best effort to speak French. People from all over, including Europe, come to the winter carnival.”

“We’ll experience a new culture,” student Victoria Buell said.