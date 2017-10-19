Kids go Wild About Reading

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Lake Central School elementary students are reading bags of books this year to get “Wild About Reading.”

SCHROON LAKE | Students at Schroon Lake Central School have become “Wild About Reading.”

What that means, School Superintendent Stephen Gratto said, is that the school purchased more than 300 new books using a contribution from the Adirondack Foundation, and placed them in 30 numbered bags.

“It’s a new reading program designed to strengthen the skills of our young readers,” he said. “Each bag contains approximately 10 books. Some books are at the reading level of kindergarten and first grade. Some books are more complicated and will require assistance from an adult.”

He said the bags are being stored in the school lobby.

“Each bag is numbered and there’s a card for each student so that they can sign out bags and bring them home,” Grotto said. “It is our goal to have every student take home every bag by the end of the school year. Prizes will be given to students who read 10, 20, and 30 bags of books.”

In order to help make the program more fun and educational, Schroon Lake Central School has teamed up with the Schroon Lake Senior Citizen Center to provide adult support for a child’s reading endeavors.

The new reading club is meeting on Tuesdays.

“Children will be encouraged to stay after school and read their ‘Wild About Reading’ books with the senior citizen volunteer readers,” he said. “Reading will take place in the school library. Students can even ride the bus home from reading club.”

The program started on Oct. 17 and has had lots of participation.

“It’s working great,” Grotto said. “We’re helping children become ‘Wild About Reading.’”