Kids learn about wild critters

× Expand Photo provided Trying on moose antlers at the Wild Center is Crown Point Central School third grader Brady Pelkey.

CROWN POINT | Third graders from Crown Point Central School went to the Wild Center in Tupper Lake recently to study animals.

“This trip fit nicely into the curriculum, as it was the perfect place to kick off the beginning of our animal reports,” teacher Ursula Thompson said.

The students in third grade were asked to choose an animal that lives in the Adirondacks that they know about or want to learn about, she said.

“They have, since the trip, chosen their animal, and have begun to research their topic,” she said. “The goal is to become an expert on their topic. The students enjoyed a huge web large and strong enough for humans to explore, an eagle’s nest, and many exhibits that featured Adirondack animals and their habitats. It was a fun way to get a great learning experience out of the classroom.”

The Wild Center is a 54,000-square-foot museum with live animals and hands-on everything. The place has close to 500 animals of 45 different Adirondack species.