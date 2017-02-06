Kids learn by kinetic activity

× Elementary students at Crown Point Central School enjoyed math and reading games recently to help them learn. The Math and Movement program is new at the school. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – Elementary-school children at Crown Point Central School are playing games to help them learn math and reading.

Called Math and Movement, the family program is described as “a kinesthetic, multi-sensory approach to teaching math and reading that incorporates physical activity with visual stimuli created to make learning fun, active, and memorable.”

The program utilized specially-designed floor mats and banners with letters, numbers and words that enabled students to hop, walk, crawl, or dance their way to mastering math and reading concepts.

Dozens of children in grades pre-K through 5 and their families showed up for the evening event in the school gymnasium.

Teacher Mary Hope McGinness said everything went well.

× Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“They’re having a great time,” she said.

During the Family Fun Night, parents and children moved from station to station, learning math activities while completing a Math and Movement activity guide. Older students running the stations improved their own math skills by helping the younger students.

Suzy Koontz of Math and Movement said they had a good turnout for the event.

“It teaches them that math can be fun,” she said. “They’re learning the basic concepts. It’s a powerful learning opportunity.”

It’s been proven that having fun increases the dopamine level in the brain, she said, and enables greater learning.

“They’re retaining it better as well,” she said. “It includes parental engagement.”

× Photo by Lohr McKinstry

It’s a program that links to brain science, Koontz said.

“Kids desperately need to have more movement,” she said. “We have a sedentary lifestyle.”

Eight out of 10 children are kinesthetic learners, who learn best through movement, she said.

She said the program harnesses children’s natural kinesthetic learning style to foster positive feelings towards learning.

“It’s really important,” Koontz said.

Koontz said they believe the end result will be more physically fit children and increased test scores.

Math and Movement comes from the National Math Foundation of Ithaca.