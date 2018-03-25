Kids will run for eggs

× The characters of the Easter bunny and Miss Spring will again be at this year’s Moriah Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | Donations of eggs and cash are coming for this year’s Moriah Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 in Witherbee Town Park in front of the Moriah Town Hall.

Lots of candy-filled eggs are being prepared for local kids to search for.

“We’ll have thousands of eggs,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce aide Cathy Sprague said. “Someone just donated a bag of a thousand eggs. This is going to be a big event.”

Sprague said donations are being accepted to pay for the event, and can be brought to the Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in Port Henry.

“We’ll also have special eggs, which can be turned in for prizes,” Sprague said. “The Easter bunny and Miss Spring will also be at the hunt with eggs for kids.”

She said last year’s egg hunt had a good turnout, and they’re hoping for lots of children and parents this year.

A party for kids will be held after the event at the nearby Port Henry Knights of Columbus hall.

“Everyone is invited,” Sprague said. “This is a free event for children. We want kids to enjoy themselves.”