Killing black flies not yet a dead issue in Horicon

× Expand File photo The Town of Horicon is looking into the possibility of treating for black flies in the spring. The town board decided in October not to pay a contractor to treat local waterways for the nuisance flies. The estimate for treatment was nearly $60,000 for three years. Pictured: Kathy Vaneslow of Bioconservation, Inc.

HORICON | The issue of treating for black flies in the Horicon area this spring is not a dead issue.

Brant Lake resident Poul Carstensen raised the issue at the Dec. 21 Horicon Town Board meeting after learning the town board decided not to fund the BTI treatment provided by Bioconservation, Inc.

The board voted in October 3-2 against paying for the treatment, which would cost the town nearly $60,000 over three years.

“I just started doing research on my own,” Carstensen said during a phone interview this week. “I just called up north to see what other towns were doing. I was just wondering if there was enough information to go by.”

The neighboring Town of Chester approved paying $15,000 per year for BTI treatment, which is a bacteria that the black fly larvae after they ingest it.

Carstensen said North Elba in Essex County pays about $30,000, of which $12,000 was the cost of the treatment materials alone.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said this week he had done some research to find out how many streams, which are black fly breeding areas, were in the Town of Horicon.

Simpson reached out to the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District and found that information is on file.

“That’s one of the beauties of the GIS,” Simpson said, referring to the geographic information system.

He said learning how many streams are in the town and where they are located is the fist step in researching the feasibility of the town treating black flies on its own, and whether or not it makes sense to do it alone.

“We have to know that before come up with a cost. We have to research the actual scope of work,” Simpson said.

Councilman Frank Hill said he didn’t support paying for Bioconservation, Inc., to do the BTI treatment because no one could verify that the town was actually receiving the treatment it was paying for.

TOWN OKAYS TRUCK PURCHASE

The town board voted to authorize the purchase of a large plow struck with a wing plow, nose plow, and sander for the cost of $200,073.