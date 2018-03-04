Kim ends Congressional campaign

× Expand Pete DeMola Ronald Kim ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

QUEENSBURY | Ronald Kim has ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Kim, a municipal attorney, announced his decision on Sunday morning.

“I have reluctantly decided to cease my efforts to win the nomination because I believe my continued efforts will only assist the current incumbent,” Kim said in a statement.

The former Saratoga Springs public safety commissioner called running for office a “great pleasure and wonderful opportunity.”

“I have been inspired by the patriotism and activism of the thousands of individuals throughout this beautiful district who I have had the privilege to meet and come to know,” he said.

Kim said he was “especially indebted” to his supporters and volunteers who offered financial assistance and to otherwise carry his message of “Working to Unite America” to residents of the North Country.

“To everyone, I am eternally grateful and humbled.”

The attorney closed with remarks from former U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy:

“The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives and the dreams shall never die.”

Kim centered his campaign on ending corporate PAC money paired with his experience in Saratoga Springs city government and working in private practice as a bankruptcy lawyer.

He was an ebullient, energetic presence on the debate stage, mixing anecdotes and proposals with shots at the incumbent, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

At a forum in Plattsburgh last month, he brandished a handful of documents and encouraged attendees to send notices of bankruptcy to the lawmaker, citing what he perceived to be a failure of Republicans to act on gun control.

But Kim also struggled with fundraising, reporting just $7,637 in fourth quarter contributions to the Federal Election Commission.

His departure leaves seven candidates seeking the nomination: Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson, Dylan Ratigan and Katie Wilson.

Kim declined to endorse a candidate on Sunday.

“The good news is we have a slate of candidates vying for the nomination who are qualified and deserve your support, diligence and hard work,” he said. “To a person, each and every one of them would be a superior congressperson for the North Country.”