Kindergarten kids to register soon

TICONDEROGA – Kindergarten registration and screening for Ticonderoga Elementary School kindergarten students will take place on May 16, 17 and 18.

Families new to the school district who have children of kindergarten age are asked to contact the Elementary School office at 585-7400, ext. 2210.

Children who turn five on or before Dec. 1, 2017, may attend school in September 2017. Children who turn six on or before Dec. 1, 2017, must attend school from the start of classes in September 2017. Children who turn six after Dec. 1, 2017, must begin school no later than the first day of session in September 2018.