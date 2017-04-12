Kiosk, outdoor dining approved for co-op

PLATTSBURGH — There will soon be a new place to eat and soak up the sun in downtown Plattsburgh.

Bridge Street’s North Country Food Co-Op will open an outdoor dining area for the first time this summer, making the cut in the annual distribution outdoor space.

No applicants were left out.

It was initially unclear whether the Co-Op’s parklet would be approved, with lawmakers citing safety concerns over the possible obstruction of a fire hydrant.

The eatery and market will join a number of businesses who were approved as part of the council’s yearly allotment of parklets for outdoor dining use during the summertime — with Irises, The Champlain Wine Company, Olive Ridley’s, Aleka’s, Hobie’s Sports Den and The Pepper all netting space.

Included in the schematics for the Co-Op: a small cafe kiosk, reminiscent of the now-closed Bluebird Coffee on Church Street in Burlington, Vt.

“There’ll be a service window accessible from within the parklet, and another service window accessible to passersby on the sidewalk,” said Jeremiah Ward, project leader at the Co-Op, in an email.

Ward declined to elaborate on the menus, but said the prepared food would compliment what the store sells and what is available downtown.

“If we’re successful with this kiosk, I hope to work with any other interested groups or businesses to develop more in the future,” Ward said.

A similar idea was brought forward by the Co-Op last year, when the store drew up plans for an outdoor dining area in the back alleyway to coincide with a new mural.

When asked if this new parklet would take the place of the alleyway cafe, Ward said that project was still afloat.

“I envision the cafe kiosk as a lower cost, easier to implement version of the alleyway cafe that we still hope to develop,” Ward said. “We can just do this so much faster and easier that we figured it’d be a good testing ground before we take on the alley project.”

He continued: “What’s cool is the plans are free, and it just requires 23 sheets of plywood per stand plus a machine to cut the pieces with!”

Beyond serving food, the business aims to use to use kiosk as a space for our local farmers to have meet-and-greet days where they sell product and introduce themselves customers.

“I hope to at least build and setup the parklet with seating by early May so co-op customers can have a nice place to sit and eat lunch and take in views of the beautiful new co-op right away,” said Ward.

The new Brinkerhoff Street bar, Sip, will join the Co-Op as a newcomer to outdoor dining this summer.

Outdoor seating is available from May 1 to September 30.