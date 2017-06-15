Kite fest returns

KEENE VALLEY – The 10th annual Kite Fest will return June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Marcy Field in Keene Valley. The family-friendly event promises to be a feast for the eyes and filled with fun for all ages. In addition to the wide-open sky for kite-flying, there will be music throughout the day, bol races and Ultimate Frisbee and rocket demonstrations. Rivermede Farm Market will sell food, beverages and treats. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own kite, though kites will be available for purchase. Kite Fest will coincide with the opening day of the Farmers Market. Proceeds from kite sales will help fund the Keene Central School’s multi-age trip to England and Ireland. For more information, call Tom DuBois at 576-9110.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines