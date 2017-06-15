Kite fest returns

KEENE VALLEY – The 10th annual Kite Fest will return June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Marcy Field in Keene Valley. The family-friendly event promises to be a feast for the eyes and filled with fun for all ages. In addition to the wide-open sky for kite-flying, there will be music throughout the day, bol races and Ultimate Frisbee and rocket demonstrations. Rivermede Farm Market will sell food, beverages and treats. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own kite, though kites will be available for purchase. Kite Fest will coincide with the opening day of the Farmers Market. Proceeds from kite sales will help fund the Keene Central School’s multi-age trip to England and Ireland. For more information, call Tom DuBois at 576-9110.