TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club honored recipients of the 2017 Ticonderoga High School Kiwanis Scholarship at a luncheon on July 27. This year scholarships were awarded to Delaney Margaret Hughes, Abigail Young, Connor Mackay Lawrie and Collin Michael Bresett. Since 2015, the club has given $47,935 in scholarships to students in the Ticonderoga and Crown Point school districts.