TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Tom Blanchard gave a check for $2,000 to the St. Mary’s School junior high for a trip to Gettysburg on June 6-8. The 7th and 8th grade classes earned money for their trip by holding a spaghetti dinner at the Knights’ banquet hall. The Knights donated the facility, labor and all of the food, as well as $500 to add to the Gettysburg fund.