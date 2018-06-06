Koncikowski remembered as tenacious, enterprising

Courtesy photo
Gary Koncikowski
LAKE GEORGE | Noted local entrepreneur and area land developer Gary S. Koncikowski, 70, owner of Water Slide World in Lake George, died unexpectedly May 24 — and several of his friends shared memories this week of their shared experiences.
‘WORLD-CLASS ENTREPRENEUR’
Koncikowski grew up in Argyle and helped run his family’s farm beginning at the age of 10 when his father died. He graduated from Argyle Central School in 1965, then pursued a degree in Business Management at SUNY Albany.
“Gary was very enterprising,” Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Monday, noting that Koncikowski was one of his first clients when he opened his surveying business, D.L. Dickinson Associates, in 1978. “Gary was a world-class entrepreneur — he built subdivisions all over Warren County.”
Dickinson also recalled how in the 1970s and 1980s, Koncikowski could be found in his “office,” a table in the rear of the Lake George Howard Johnson’s restaurant with his business papers and stock research and performance reports covering his workspace.
“Gary loved to evaluate land and determine its potential,” Dickinson said. “He loved land — and stock trading.”
Argyle Town Supervisor and columnist Bob Henke recounted memories that go back further.
He and Koncikowski were in the same grade at Argyle Central, and both of their fathers died the same year — which secured a lifelong bond between them, Henke said.
This bond was evident in how they exchanged information via a secretive code — spelling words backwards, he continued.
One of their encoded plans, a prank to pour vegetable oil into the soap dispenser in the teachers’ bathroom — Gary was the lookout in the plot — was foiled when the teacher deciphered their code, Henke said.
Koncikowki was an imaginative entrepreneur from an early age, Henke continued, recalling how the two youngsters bought and raised chickens and ducks so they could sell eggs and meat at a profit.
Buying them was a difficult venture, however, because they had no transportation to neighboring towns to buy them — so they hitchhiked their way there.
Their attempts to hitchhike back were difficult, however, as they carried their ducks and chickens in burlap sacks, he said — which in some instances resulted in some frantic situations when one of the creatures got loose in someone’s sedan — “ricocheting around the vehicle,” Henke said.
Henke also recalled when Koncikowski, as a senior in college, bought the The Bavarian House restaurant in Lake George — which a year earlier Henke had advised him was a risky endeavor.
Two years later, however, Koncikowski’s new restaurant was prosperous enough that he bought a Corvette that was virtually identical to one he’d bought several years earlier but had been vandalized beyond recovery.
“Gary was rarely unsuccessful in any of his numerous business ventures, partially due to this streak of tenacity but primarily because he worked so darned hard,” Henke said. “I will sorely miss Gary’s way of looking at the world, and I always appreciated his vision.”
Dickinson recalled that the Bavarian House was indeed successful with Koncikowski at the helm.
“Gary turned the Bavarian House into a first-class restaurant,” he said.
Koncikowski’s determination and perseverance was also exemplified in how he redeveloped a drive-in movie theater, Henke said, into a very successful water park which for decades has been a major attraction in Lake George. He said that Water Slide World in the late 1970s was “an amusement park unlike anyone had ever seen in this part of the world.”
Koncikowski’s obituary notes that he expanded Water Slide World year after year, adding a wave pool, New York State’s first, in 1984.
Dickinson remarked that he saw Koncikowski and his wife Dawn just about two weeks ago in a local restaurant — the two had paint spatters on their clothing from their joint effort painting one of the pools at the water park — evidence of their strong work ethic.
“Gary loved living and working here in Lake George,” Dickinson said. “The community will certainly miss him.”
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated May 30 at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, see: www.sbfuneralhome.com.