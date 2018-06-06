Koncikowski remembered as tenacious, enterprising

× Expand Courtesy photo Gary Koncikowski

LAKE GEORGE | Noted local entrepreneur and area land developer Gary S. Koncikowski, 70, owner of Water Slide World in Lake George, died unexpectedly May 24 — and several of his friends shared memories this week of their shared experiences.

‘WORLD-CLASS ENTREPRENEUR’

Koncikowski grew up in Argyle and helped run his family’s farm beginning at the age of 10 when his father died. He graduated from Argyle Central School in 1965, then pursued a degree in Business Management at SUNY Albany.

“Gary was very enterprising,” Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Monday, noting that Koncikowski was one of his first clients when he opened his surveying business, D.L. Dickinson Associates, in 1978. “Gary was a world-class entrepreneur — he built subdivisions all over Warren County.”

Dickinson also recalled how in the 1970s and 1980s, Koncikowski could be found in his “office,” a table in the rear of the Lake George Howard Johnson’s restaurant with his business papers and stock research and performance reports covering his workspace.

“Gary loved to evaluate land and determine its potential,” Dickinson said. “He loved land — and stock trading.”

Argyle Town Supervisor and columnist Bob Henke recounted memories that go back further.

He and Koncikowski were in the same grade at Argyle Central, and both of their fathers died the same year — which secured a lifelong bond between them, Henke said.

This bond was evident in how they exchanged information via a secretive code — spelling words backwards, he continued.

One of their encoded plans, a prank to pour vegetable oil into the soap dispenser in the teachers’ bathroom — Gary was the lookout in the plot — was foiled when the teacher deciphered their code, Henke said.

Koncikowki was an imaginative entrepreneur from an early age, Henke continued, recalling how the two youngsters bought and raised chickens and ducks so they could sell eggs and meat at a profit.

Buying them was a difficult venture, however, because they had no transportation to neighboring towns to buy them — so they hitchhiked their way there.

Their attempts to hitchhike back were difficult, however, as they carried their ducks and chickens in burlap sacks, he said — which in some instances resulted in some frantic situations when one of the creatures got loose in someone’s sedan — “ricocheting around the vehicle,” Henke said.