Korean war vet, 86, tied a lot of flies

× Hank Allen sits amid a roomful of fly-tying materials, including peacock feathers and deer hair. Allen, 86, is an avid fisherman who taught himself to tie flies for trout and bass. The man who plowed his driveway would not take payment because Allen would give him flies. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | “Do you fish?” was the first thing Hank Allen asked after inquiring as to which newspaper the reporter was from.

Allen, 86, quickly turned the conversation at the lunch table at the Johnsburg Senior Center to fly tying, and even had a copy of American Angler to display as a way of illustrating what he was talking about.

“Do you want to see how they are tied? I mean, you don’t have a train to catch, do you?” Allen said.

At his home on Route 8 in Johnsburg, Allen did not have his vice set up, otherwise he probably would have made one on the spot, his wife Marye said.

“In his day, he could whip one up for you pretty fast,” she said.

Allen, born March 30, 1932, grew up in Gansevoort, Saratoga County, one of seven brothers and four sisters.

The family had a milk route and he used to milk cows before walking three miles to get to school. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea, then went to work mainly in paper mills in the northeast, including mills in “Stinkin’” Lincoln and Calais, Maine, and in Glens Falls.

Allen was a certified welder, so he had no worries about finding a job, he said. He said his brother Ray also followed him into work at the paper mills.

He did a lot of fishing in his youth, fishing the brooks and streams around Gansevoort, and he just continued everywhere he went, throughout his life.

At some point, he decided to start tying his own flies.

“I’ve caught a few fish and I’ve made a few flies,” Allen said.

Marye said Hank must have made a million flies, and he tried to get her to tie flies, but she never quite caught the bug.

“He wanted me to learn to tie, and I did,” Marye said. “You start out with a moderate sized hook, a few strips of fur, and the thing is you’ve got to get your rhythm.”

Allen has a roomful of materials for making flies, including peacock and jungle cock feathers, ostrich feathers, chenille, and various colors of streamers and thread. Basically, the fly is made by winding thread around the shank of the hook, and you add strips of animal hair and feathers to make it look like a bug.